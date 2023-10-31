October 31, 2023

Why are Israel and the US such great allies? Understand in just three minutes

Rusty Knowles October 31, 2023 1 min read

On October 27, the UN General Assembly a “An immediate, sustained and lasting humanitarian ceasefire will lead to a ceasefire” In Gaza. Along with Israel, thirteen countries voted against. America is one of them.

This is not surprising at all. The United States has been a historic ally of Israel since its creation in 1948. US President Harry Truman at the time recognized the existence of the Jewish state. “Eleven minutes later [sa] Creation »Remembered Joe Biden during a trip to Tel Aviv on October 18.

In this video, the world It evokes the historical roots and springs of the strategic alliance between the two countries. Please note: the choice of this format – a three-minute explanatory video – does not allow for a full discussion of all the reasons.

Arthur Erie-Fort And Olivier Escher(motion design)

