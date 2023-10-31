The Israeli military has reported “heavy fighting” with the Palestinian Authority in Gaza

The Israeli army, which is advancing in the Gaza Strip, announced on Tuesday, October 31 “Tough Fights” with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Our forces are engaged against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip., she said. For its part, Hamas’ military wing said it was targeted “Two Armored Vehicles” Said that anti-tank bombs and his fighters “destroyed” An Israeli force holed up in a building in the north of the territory. Follow our live stream.

Israel’s military says it intercepted a missile fired from the Red Sea. “A surface-to-surface missile was fired from the Red Sea towards the Israeli border and was successfully intercepted by the air defense system”, the military said. Earlier, Houthi rebels claimed an attack in the Red Sea country of Yemen. “Drones” towards Israel in retaliation for its bombings of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel claims to have killed Many members of Hamas. The Israeli military announced the attack “About 300 targets” Monday. Several members of the Islamist movement were killed, including a Hamas leader, who ordered the attack on the kibbutz on Oct. 7, a press release issued Tuesday by civil servants detailed. telegram. The Israeli army demolished the empty home of Palestinian Hamas’ number two in exile in Lebanon in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday with explosives.

UN calls for ceasefire LUN for Palestine Refugees Request a “Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire”, “A matter of life and death for millions of people.” Appeal denied by Israel “Surrendering to Hamas”. Washington, an ally of the Jewish state, on Monday assessed that there was no ceasefire “The right answer for now”When favorable “Humanitarian Breakdowns”.

The families of the hostages were received at the National Assembly in Paris. About ten families of Franco-Israeli hostages held by Hamas were welcomed by several elected officials, including Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of the assembly, who expressed his solidarity. “To the victims, Israel and the families.”