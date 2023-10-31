FBI warns of risk of attacks linked to Israel-Hamas conflict on US soil

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks about threats against the United States during a Senate hearing on Oct. 31, 2023, in Washington. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

FBI Director Christopher Wray reported to the Senate on the alarming increase in the risk of attacks inspired by the activities of Hamas and its allies.

The war between Israel and Hamas increases the risk of attacks on American soil, particularly against Jewish and Muslim communities, the director of the US Federal Police (FBI) warned on Tuesday, October 31.

“The ongoing war in the Middle East has taken the threat of attacks against Americans in the United States to a new level.Christopher Wray told the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

“Perilous Times”

“We believe that the actions of Hamas and its allies will be the kind of inspiration we have not seen since the (Islamic State) created its so-called caliphate years ago.», the director of the FBI added. “We are in dangerous times (…)Now is not the time to panic, but to be vigilant“, he insisted.

Christopher Ray explains US law enforcement.The risk of Hamas or another foreign terrorist organization exploiting the current conflict to carry out attacks on our own soil cannot be ruled out.»

“Our immediate concern is the risk of violent extremists, individuals or small groups, inspired by what is happening in the Middle East to carry out attacks against Americans.“, he continued, citing Jewish or Muslim communities as possible targets.

“Kill the Jews”

The director mentioned that last week a person was arrested for making threats on the internet.Kill the Jews» and tried to learn how to make a bomb, as well as stabbing a six-year-old Muslim boy to death in Illinois.

There is a risk of attacks targeting the Jewish community.Somehow reached a historical level“If Jews represent only 2.4% of Americans, they are the targets of 60% of crimes,” he noted.

Islamic State, al-Qaeda and Hezbollah have called for attacks on US interests, but the FBI has not identified any “A credible threat of imminent attack from a foreign terrorist organization“, he pointed out.