War in Ukraine, live: the latest information

Cover Image: After a Russian bombing, in the Kherson region, October 31, 2023. STRINGER/REUTERS

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia is ready “Toward a Post-Conflict Resolution of the Ukrainian Crisis.” . “If the necessary conditions are met, we are ready to engage in political discussions on a realistic basis, both on the post-conflict settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and the parameters of future coexistence with the West.”During the 10th year, the Russian Defense Minister confirmed e Xiangshan Forum in Beijing.

Russia says it shot down eight Ukrainian missiles aimed at Crimea . For its part, Ukraine announced earlier "successfully scored" A Russian anti-aircraft defense system based on the peninsula, from Sunday to Monday at night.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Ukrainian and Western special services of being behind the Dagestan airport attack. . Ukraine, for its part, rejected Russia's accusations "Key Role" Anti-Israel riots on Sunday at an airport in the Muslim-majority Russian republic of Dagestan.

. Ukraine, for its part, rejected Russia’s accusations “Key Role” Anti-Israel riots on Sunday at an airport in the Muslim-majority Russian republic of Dagestan. Seven injured in Russian bombing of taxi shuttle in Kherson In southern Ukraine. “It’s two men and five women”And one of the girls “in serious condition”, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in a telegram.

In southern Ukraine. “It’s two men and five women”And one of the girls “in serious condition”, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in a telegram. F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine arrive in Romania “within two weeks”According to the Dutch Prime Minister . “I expect Patriot missiles to be delivered soon to help Ukraine this coming winter. The same goes for the F-16s.He declared During a video conference with the President of UkraineVolodymyr Zelensky, which aired on X (formerly Twitter).

. “I expect Patriot missiles to be delivered soon to help Ukraine this coming winter. The same goes for the F-16s.He declared During a video conference with the President of UkraineVolodymyr Zelensky, which aired on X (formerly Twitter). Russian oligarch leader Alexei Kuzmitsev was arrested by a French judge in a money-laundering case.. A joint partner of Alfa Group, the owner of Alfa Bank, Mr. Kuzmitsev considered as by the European authorities “One of the most influential people in Russia”whose “Relations with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, are well established.”

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

