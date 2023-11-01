Palestinian aid workers say the Israeli army has again bombed the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

Civil Defense in Gaza announced on Wednesday, November 1, that the Israeli army had again attacked the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, a day after an Israeli bombardment that killed at least 50 people, according to Hamas. The Palestinian Authority’s civil defense, led by Hamas, said the new blast was “killed entire families”. Although no assessment from an independent source was immediately possible, the strike caused massive destruction in the camp, with several buildings destroyed, according to images from AFPTV. Follow our live stream.

Iran has called on Muslim countries to sever trade ties with the Jewish state. “Muslim governments should block oil and food exports to the Zionist regime and not cooperate economically” Israel, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said during a speech in Tehran.

Hamas claims seven hostages were killed in the bombing of the Jabalia camp. The Islamic movement’s military wing says three “Foreign Passport Holders” Among the victims are. Israel bombed a refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip “Over 50” According to Hamas, the dead and hundreds injured. No other source can corroborate this assessment.

The fate of the hostages is uncertain. After the bombing of the Jabaliya camp, Qatar condemned its efforts to resolve the hostage crisis. “A New Massacre” and warned against potential operations “Undermining Mediation Efforts”. Hamas’s military wing pledged on Tuesday that it was ready to release “Many foreigners in coming days”.

The first exodus of foreigners and wounded into Egypt. Ambulances carrying dozens of foreigners and dual nationals and injured Palestinians left the Gaza Strip for Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday. Egyptian authorities announced an exceptional opening of the crossing to allow the evacuation of some 545 dual nationals, including five French humanitarian workers and foreigners and nearly 90 people who needed surgery.

Israel’s army is growing in size. The latter on Wednesday released the names of nine soldiers killed in the previous day’s fighting in Gaza, bringing to 326 the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the October 7 attack by Hamas. On Tuesday, the army announced the first two deaths as part of a ground offensive in the Palestinian territories.

Israel claims to have hit 11,000 targets. These places were targeted from the start of the war ““members of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.”According to the Jewish State Army. On a human level, Hamas says more than 8,500 people died in Palestine in less than a month, including 3,500 children. For their part, Israeli officials say more than 1,400 people have died since October 7, mostly civilians, killed on the day of the attack.