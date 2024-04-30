All new American cars must have automatic braking by 2029

Starting in 2029, a new federal safety regulation will require all new cars and trucks in the U.S. to be sold with automatic emergency braking — sensors that apply brakes to avoid a collision if the driver doesn't do so.

The new rule, which became final Monday, imposes more stringent requirements than the automatic emergency braking technology now sold in most cars, even going beyond the point of current technological feasibility, the automakers said. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has set a September 2029 date for compliance, saying it is confident the systems will be ready by then.

According to the standards set forth in A A 317-page documentAll “light vehicles,” including cars, pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, must be able to automatically apply their brakes to avoid colliding with another vehicle at speeds of up to 62 mph. The system would also have to at least begin braking at speeds up to 90 mph if a collision is imminent. This is higher than the US speed limit of 85 mph. The system will have to detect pedestrians as well.