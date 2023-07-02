Israel: Army Deliberately Allowed Syrian Missile to Pass Through Territory

The missile blast caused some minor damage at Rahat in the south of the country

They said the IDF deliberately allowed the Syrian missile to pass through much of the country before exploding in southern Israel, so that it did not need to shoot it down quickly from its path.

According to them, there was no fault in Israel’s air defense systems, so there will be no investigation into why the missile was allowed to travel more than 180 km from the border. Where it was shot.

The IDF’s Iron Dome (short to medium range), David’s Sling (medium range) and Arrow 3 (long range) anti-missile defenses have the ability to calculate a missile’s trajectory and, if necessary, not waste an interceptor. A projectile intended to land in an unmanned area.

These trajectory calculation capabilities were probably involved in the Syrian missile, which was assumed not to harm civilians, even if the rocket exploded and caused some minor damage to Rahat due to falling debris. At this time, it is not known whether the mid-air explosion in the southern sector was caused by a missile malfunction or any Israeli intervention.

Syria’s S-200 missile launch took place overnight from Saturday to Sunday after Israeli strikes on the city of Homs in central Syria. A Syrian anti-aircraft missile system then attempted to shoot down Israeli missiles and aircraft. The IDF responded by striking a Syrian air defense battery and other targets in the area in response to the missile attack inside Israeli territory.

The possible control of the Israeli military no doubt explains the fact that the Syrian missile launch did not trigger any warning and did not lead to any specific orders from the Home Front Command.

Syrian state media reported on Saturday evening that Syrian air defenses were activated in response to suspected Israeli airstrikes in Homs Governorate. Syrian state news agency Sana He said no injuries were reported during the strikes.

The Israeli strikes come two weeks after the latest IDF raids in Syria, which left a Syrian soldier seriously wounded in Damascus, according to the Syrian state news agency. This is not the first time Syrian missiles have targeted Israeli territory. Similar incidents have happened sporadically in recent years.