Freed from prison, Rwandan adversary Paul Rusabagina arrives in the United States

Paul Rusabagina was later detained on September 25, 2020 in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP

Paul Rusabagina, a staunch opponent of Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the hero of the film Rwanda HotelHe arrived in the United States after his release on Friday, the White House announced on Wednesday, March 29.

“I am delighted to welcome Paul Rusabakhina to the United States. We are delighted to have him back on American soil and to be reunited with his family and friends who have waited so long for this day.National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

“I am grateful to those we have worked closely with in the Government of Rwanda to make this possible.”he added.

After more than 900 days in prison, Mr. Russabakhina was freed and arrived on Monday before leaving for the United States.

It was ruled “terrorism”.

Mr. was the manager of a hotel in the capital of Rwanda. Rusekabina saved hundreds of people during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. His story was popularized through movies. Rwanda HotelPublished in 2004. He later became a staunch opponent of President Paul Kagame and formed his own political party.

November 9, 2005 at the White House in Washington by President George W. Paul Rusabakhina was decorated by Bush. Mandel NGAN / AFP

Talks on his release began in late 2022 and a breakthrough came last week during talks between President Kagame and the Qatari emir, a source familiar with the matter said. After years in exile, he was arrested in Kigali in 2020 when a plane he thought was bound for Burundi landed.

The enemy was being investigated from February to July 2021 under nine categories, including “terrorism”, for attacks by the National Liberation Front (FLN), an organization classified as terrorists by Kigali, in 2018 that killed nine people. And 2019.

Paul Rusesabagina admitted to participating in the founding of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD) in 2017, of which the FLN is considered an armed wing, but he has always denied any involvement in the attacks.

In a letter dated October 2022 released by the government on Friday, he promised to stay away from political life henceforth.