Russia proposes joint space station with Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s recent visit to Russia was punctuated by the signing of several bilateral agreements between the two countries. Algerian-Russian cooperation in these agreements includes the use of outer space for exploration and peaceful purposes. The agreement allows Algeria to chart its course in the space technology sector.

Soon after the signing of the Space Cooperation Treaty, both countries have already agreed to implement its content. In fact, the Director General of the Russian Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS), Yuri Borisov, visited Algeria last week, where he met the Director General of the Algerian Space Agency (ASAL), Azzedine Oussedik.

The meeting was an opportunity for both sides to present their respective space programs and exchange their views on modes and axes of bilateral cooperation. The head of the Russian space agency said in a statement to the press that the Algerian space program for 2040 “allows us to open a new page of practical cooperation between Russia and Algeria in the space domain.”

Russia invites Algeria to participate in building an orbital station

As part of this agreement, Russia invites Algeria to participate in the construction of a Russian orbital station. This was reported by the Interfax news agency, citing the head of the Russian space agency, Yuri Borisov. “Russia is offering African countries, including Algeria and Egypt, to participate in the creation of a Russian orbital station,” the head of ROSCOSMOS said after Friday’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Seiz Fries.

“We offered participation in the Russian Orbital Station, building multiple satellite orbital constellations, launch services, human habitation, and not only training cosmonauts, but we talked about a full-scale participation up to the creation of national modules. , “says the Russian official. China, India He also said that countries including Asia and Africa are showing serious interest in Russian plasma engines.

The head of the Russian space agency confirmed that his country is one of the world’s most advanced in terms of plasma thrusters. “We have developed one of the world’s best capabilities in building such machines [à plasma]. “The interest in these engines is very intense in Asia, China, India, Africa,” he underlined.