US submarine struck by unidentified object in China Sea

“The USS Connecticut struck an object on the afternoon of October 2, when it sank internationally in the Indo-Pacific region,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

The U.S. Navy said Thursday (Oct. 7) that a U.S. nuclear submarine struck an unidentified object while patrolling the South China Sea last weekend.

On the afternoon of October 2 the USS Connecticut struck an object while submerging in the international waters of the Indo-Pacific region., The U.S. Navy said in a statement. “No serious injury”, Refers to the text, which states that the sailors may have been slightly injured.

The U.S. Navy also said the USS Connecticut, a seawolf-class nuclear submarine, was damaged but in working condition.

According to the Naval Institute, a think tank close to the U.S. Navy, USS Connecticut participated in international naval exercises in the South China Sea during the incident.

China claims ownership of the entire South China Sea and has established military outposts on small islands and atolls in the region. The United States and its allies continue to patrol the international seas of the region, in support of China’s grievances, to uphold the right to freedom of patrol.