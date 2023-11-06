“This is not the time for elections,” insists Volodymyr Zelensky

“We must unite, not divide, not scatter ourselves in fights or other priorities,” declared the Ukrainian president, while the war against Russia is still intense.

“Now is not the time for elections“In Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday, amid debate among the country’s leaders over holding presidential elections scheduled for 2024.”We must decide that this is the time for defense, not the time for war, and not for the mockery that only Russia expects from Ukraine. I think now is not the time for elections“, he announced in his daily address. “We must be united, not divided, not scattered in fights or other priorities“, reiterated.

If Russia had not launched its invasion in February 2022, Ukraine would have had legislative elections in October this year and presidential elections in March 2024. But when faced with the current situation, Kiev has already repeated itself. The dilemma is that Ukraine is being pressured by its Western allies to hold democratic elections even though nearly 20% of Ukraine’s territory is occupied by Russia and millions of Ukrainians are refugees abroad.

“No room for conflict”

Another big hurdle: The law would have to be changed to allow ballots to be organized under martial law, which is currently in place. “There is no room for conflict», Volodymyr Zelensky reasoned on Monday evening. “Today, in times of war, when there are so many challenges, we all understand that it is totally irresponsible to throw the topic of election lightly and cheerfully in the society.“, and supported the Ukrainian president.

The announcement comes amid discussions in the country about the possibility of holding elections during wartime. “The Ukrainian president is weighing the pros and cons», Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kouleba announced last Friday, stressing that the elections will present unprecedented challenges to the authorities.