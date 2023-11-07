Benjamin Netanyahu Again Rejects Possibility of Gaza Ceasefire Without Freeing Hostages

Cover Image: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference at Kirya military base on October 28, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. via POOL/REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again ruled out the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas holds hostages. However, in an interview with ABC News, he opened the door “Tactical Breakdowns” to allow ” Goods, humanitarian goods to enter, or our hostages, personal hostages to leave.

However, in an interview with ABC News, he opened the door “Tactical Breakdowns” to allow ” Goods, humanitarian goods to enter, or our hostages, personal hostages to leave. Mr. Netanyahu said that Israel must take “Indefinitely, general responsibility for security” In the Palestinian territories after the war . Because “When we don’t have this responsibility for security, we see the explosion of Hamas terrorism.”He reasoned.

. Because “When we don’t have this responsibility for security, we see the explosion of Hamas terrorism.”He reasoned. The United Nations (UN) Security Council, which has failed to speak with one voice in a month rejecting four draft resolutions, reconvened on Monday with no results. According to diplomatic sources, council members are markedly divided on how to interrupt the war. “Humanitarian Ceasefire”, “Ceasefire” Or “break”.

According to diplomatic sources, council members are markedly divided on how to interrupt the war. “Humanitarian Ceasefire”, “Ceasefire” Or “break”. The Palestinian Red Cross announced that it had received 93 trucks of humanitarian aid from the Egyptian Red Cross at the Rafah crossing on Monday. . A total of 565 aid trucks have been able to enter the Gaza Strip since October 21.

. A total of 565 aid trucks have been able to enter the Gaza Strip since October 21. The Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip recorded 10,022 deaths, Since the start of the war, most of them have been civilians. This information could not be independently verified, but according to the Pentagon, thousands of civilians have been injured or killed in Gaza.

Since the start of the war, most of them have been civilians. This information could not be independently verified, but according to the Pentagon, thousands of civilians have been injured or killed in Gaza. there “catastrophe” Because of the war between Israel and Hamas “Every hour makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent”The UN Secretary General appealed. Antonio Guterres describes Gaza “Children’s Graveyard”.

