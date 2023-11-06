November 6, 2023

The head of US diplomacy assures that the US has asked Israel to “limit civilian casualties”.

Rusty Knowles November 6, 2023 2 min read

Cover Image: The site of an Israeli attack on Deir al-Bala in the central Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023. STRINGER/REUTERS

  • The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip announced on Monday that at least 200 people had been killed. In intensive Israeli bombings carried out at night.
  • The Israeli Air Force bombed 450 targets in the Gaza Strip in twenty-four hoursThe IDF announces that it has captured and is holding a Hamas outpost “destroyed” Several executives of the Islamic Movement, including Jamal Moussa, were responsible for the movement’s special security.
  • Hundreds of thousands of people living in Gaza City and northern Gaza Governorate face severe water shortagesThe UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that all municipal wells have been closed due to fuel shortages.
  • According to the World Food Program (WFP), Stocks of some essential food items like rice, vegetable oil and pulses also run out within one to three days..
  • A organizing France “Humanitarian Conference” For the Gaza Strip, prefer “Structural Nation’s Role in Health Assistance to the Public” EnclaveArmed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said in an interview with a Lebanese newspaper. Orient-The Day.
  • Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7 killed 40 French people and eight are still missingPrime Minister Elizabeth Bourne announced on Monday.
  • An Israeli soldier was seriously injured in a stabbing attack outside an East Jerusalem police station on Monday.Near the Damascus Gate, and his attack was “Neutralized”Israeli police announced.
  • US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan began their first meeting in Ankara on Monday since the war between Israel and Hamas began.. No meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled.
