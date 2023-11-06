The head of US diplomacy assures that the US has asked Israel to “limit civilian casualties”.

Cover Image: STRINGER/REUTERS
- The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip announced on Monday that at least 200 people had been killed. In intensive Israeli bombings carried out at night.
- The Israeli Air Force bombed 450 targets in the Gaza Strip in twenty-four hoursThe IDF announces that it has captured and is holding a Hamas outpost “destroyed” Several executives of the Islamic Movement, including Jamal Moussa, were responsible for the movement’s special security.
- Hundreds of thousands of people living in Gaza City and northern Gaza Governorate face severe water shortagesThe UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that all municipal wells have been closed due to fuel shortages.
- According to the World Food Program (WFP), Stocks of some essential food items like rice, vegetable oil and pulses also run out within one to three days..
- A organizing France “Humanitarian Conference” For the Gaza Strip, prefer “Structural Nation’s Role in Health Assistance to the Public” EnclaveArmed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said in an interview with a Lebanese newspaper. Orient-The Day.
- Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7 killed 40 French people and eight are still missingPrime Minister Elizabeth Bourne announced on Monday.
- An Israeli soldier was seriously injured in a stabbing attack outside an East Jerusalem police station on Monday.Near the Damascus Gate, and his attack was “Neutralized”Israeli police announced.
- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan began their first meeting in Ankara on Monday since the war between Israel and Hamas began.. No meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled.
Find our live demo by clicking this link.
Read all our articles on the war between Israel and Hamas
facts. The Israeli military is intensifying attacks on Gaza, plunging civilians into terror and starvation
editorial. Refuse to trivialize anti-Semitism
Tribune. “Let’s not import more from abroad the real violence that is already undermining our society”
Reporting. In Israel, psychotherapists are the bedside of traumatized people
Analysis. America in the web of support for Israel
narrative. Iron, fire and bloodshed in Gaza City, besieged by the Israeli army
Large format. The Gaza Strip: Three Weeks of Destruction in Maps and Pictures
Chronic. Moshe Dayan, Yitzhak Rabin and the Future of Israel
Portrait. Bezalel Smodrich, agent of chaos in the Israeli government
narrative. In Beirut, Hassan Nasrallah maintains the threat of escalation with Israel
Encryption. Emmanuel Macron’s balancing act in the turmoil of the war in Gaza
Investigation. Attacking Hamas Among the Civilians: The Israeli Army’s Impossible Strategy in Gaza
Internet. Israel-Hamas: Will the war benefit Vladimir Putin?
narrative. A look back at the hell of October 7, the Hamas attack in Israel
Encryption. Gaza death toll, political controversy
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejects the idea of talks with Moscow
Where are the northern lights visible in France this Sunday evening coming from?
Hamburg airport was still blocked by the hostage crisis