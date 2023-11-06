The head of US diplomacy assures that the US has asked Israel to “limit civilian casualties”.

Cover Image: The site of an Israeli attack on Deir al-Bala in the central Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023. STRINGER/REUTERS

The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip announced on Monday that at least 200 people had been killed. In intensive Israeli bombings carried out at night.

In intensive Israeli bombings carried out at night. The Israeli Air Force bombed 450 targets in the Gaza Strip in twenty-four hours The IDF announces that it has captured and is holding a Hamas outpost “destroyed” Several executives of the Islamic Movement, including Jamal Moussa, were responsible for the movement’s special security.

The IDF announces that it has captured and is holding a Hamas outpost “destroyed” Several executives of the Islamic Movement, including Jamal Moussa, were responsible for the movement’s special security. Hundreds of thousands of people living in Gaza City and northern Gaza Governorate face severe water shortages The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that all municipal wells have been closed due to fuel shortages.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that all municipal wells have been closed due to fuel shortages. According to the World Food Program (WFP), Stocks of some essential food items like rice, vegetable oil and pulses also run out within one to three days. .

. A organizing France “Humanitarian Conference” For the Gaza Strip, prefer “Structural Nation’s Role in Health Assistance to the Public” Enclave Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said in an interview with a Lebanese newspaper. Orient-The Day.

Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said in an interview with a Lebanese newspaper. Orient-The Day. Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7 killed 40 French people and eight are still missing Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne announced on Monday.

Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne announced on Monday. An Israeli soldier was seriously injured in a stabbing attack outside an East Jerusalem police station on Monday. Near the Damascus Gate, and his attack was “Neutralized”Israeli police announced.

Near the Damascus Gate, and his attack was “Neutralized”Israeli police announced. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan began their first meeting in Ankara on Monday since the war between Israel and Hamas began.. No meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled.

Find our live demo by clicking this link.

Read all our articles on the war between Israel and Hamas

facts. The Israeli military is intensifying attacks on Gaza, plunging civilians into terror and starvation

editorial. Refuse to trivialize anti-Semitism

Tribune. “Let’s not import more from abroad the real violence that is already undermining our society”

Reporting. In Israel, psychotherapists are the bedside of traumatized people

Analysis. America in the web of support for Israel

narrative. Iron, fire and bloodshed in Gaza City, besieged by the Israeli army

Large format. The Gaza Strip: Three Weeks of Destruction in Maps and Pictures

Chronic. Moshe Dayan, Yitzhak Rabin and the Future of Israel

Portrait. Bezalel Smodrich, agent of chaos in the Israeli government

narrative. In Beirut, Hassan Nasrallah maintains the threat of escalation with Israel

Encryption. Emmanuel Macron’s balancing act in the turmoil of the war in Gaza

Investigation. Attacking Hamas Among the Civilians: The Israeli Army’s Impossible Strategy in Gaza

Internet. Israel-Hamas: Will the war benefit Vladimir Putin?

narrative. A look back at the hell of October 7, the Hamas attack in Israel

Encryption. Gaza death toll, political controversy