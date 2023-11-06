President Volodymyr Zelensky, questioned by NBC on Sunday, vowed he was “not ready” to engage in negotiations with Moscow. He believes that the Russian military must leave Ukraine, “only then can the world begin diplomacy.”

The prospect of talks between Q and Moscow is still remote. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday, November 5, that he was “not ready” to negotiate with Russia unless Moscow withdrew its forces from Ukraine.

“[Les États-Unis] Know that I am not ready to talk to terrorists, because their words are worthless,” Volodymyr Zelensky said on the American television channel NBC.

The Ukrainian president has commented on reports that US and European officials have held talks with his government to end the war with Russia.

He spoke after a senior Ukrainian commander said this week that the two forces were embroiled in a war of betrayal and rank-and-file.

“For now, I have no relationship with the Russians, they know my position,” he said, adding, “They should leave our territory and only then the world can start diplomacy.”

Blocked by lack of “air defense”.

He says the conflict is in a “difficult situation” but not at a stalemate.

“On the front lines, it was no secret, we had no air defense,” he recalled. “That’s why Russia controls the skies. If they control all the skies, we can’t move forward quickly — as long as we have air defenses.”

Although Ukraine has been waging a counteroffensive since June to liberate occupied territories in the east and south, the more than 1,000 km long front has not moved for almost a year.

