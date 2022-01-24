Washington orders evacuation of families of US diplomats in Kiev

On January 19, 2022, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited the US Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. Alex Brandon / AFP

The U.S. government has ordered the families of US embassy officials stationed in Gavle to leave the country “Due to the continuing threat of Russian military action”, Sunday, January 23, the State Department announced.

U.S. citizens residing in Ukraine and local staff and non-essential staff may leave the embassy if desired. “Think now” The U.S. State Department said in a statement that it would leave the country by commercial flights or other means of transportation.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers Belarus befriended the Russians and threatened to encircle Ukraine

“The security situation, especially on the Ukrainian border, in Russian-occupied Crimea and in Russian-controlled Donetsk is unpredictable and could worsen at any time.”, Is still written in this text.

Fear of Russian military action

“US citizens in Ukraine should be aware that a Russian military operation anywhere in Ukraine could severely affect the U.S. embassy’s ability to provide diplomatic services, including assistance to U.S. citizens leaving Ukraine.”, Warns Foreign Office.

The department invites the American community in Ukraine to learn about “What the US Government may or may not do to help you during the crisis abroad”. The State Department advises against all travel to Ukraine due to the possibility of a Russian attack. Ukraine has not already encouraged U.S. travelers due to the Govt-19 epidemic.

And more “Firm recommendation” A second State Department statement said US citizens should avoid traveling to Russia, especially justifying the decision. “Possibility of Persecution of American Citizens”, Especially by the Russian police, and “Arbitrary application of local laws”.

The meeting between Russian and US diplomatic leaders in Geneva on Friday did not lead to any firm conclusion, while Russia concentrated troops on Ukraine’s borders. On Sunday, the UK accused the Kremlin of trying to establish a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine.