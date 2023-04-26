A ring-like accretion structure in M87 that connects its black hole and jet

Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
Ru-Sen Lu, Feng Yuan, Wu Jiang, Zhi-Qiang Shen, and Hai Yang
Key Laboratory of Radio Astronomy, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Nanjing, PRC
Ru-Sen Lu & Zhi-Qiang Shen
Max-Planck-Institut für Radioastronomie, Bonn, Germany
Ru-Sen Lu, Thomas P. Krichbaum, Andrei Lobanov, Jae-Young Kim, Eduardo Ros, Walter Alf, Silke Britzen, Jun Liu, Helge Rottmann, Tuomas Savolainen, J. Anton Zensus, Uwe Bach, Sven Dornbusch, Alex Kraus, Nicholas MacDonald, Yuri Pedopriora, Eftalia Traiano, and Jan Wagner
Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Academia Sinica, Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China
Keiichi Asada, Jongho Park, Hung-Yi Pu, Masanori Nakamura, Paul TP Ho, Makoto Inoue, Shoko Koyama, Satoki Matsushita, Shu-Hao Chang, Chung-Chen Chen, Chih-Chiang Han, Yau-De Huang, Chih-Wei L. Huang, Homin Jiang, Jun Yi Koay, Patrick M. Koch, Chao-Te Li, Ching-Tang Liu, Kuan-Yu Liu, Wen-Ping Lo, Pierre Martin-Cocher, Zheng Meyer-Zhao, Hiroaki Nishioka, Ue -Li Pen, Nicolas Pradel, Paul Shaw, Ranjani Srinivasan, Ta-Shun Wei, Chen-Yu Yu
Korea Institute of Astronomy and Space Sciences, Daejeon, Republic of Korea
Junho Park, Jae Young Kim, Do Young Byun, and Taehyun Jung
Simulation Technology Development Department, Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions, Oshu, Japan
Fumi Tazaki
Mizusawa VLBI Observatory, Japan National Astronomical Observatory, Osho, Japan
Fumi Tazaki, Kazuhiro Hada and Mariki Honma
Department of Physics, National Taiwan Normal University, Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China
Hong Yi Bo
Center for Astronomy and Gravitation, National Taiwan Normal University, Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China
Hong Yi Bo
Department of General Science and Education, National Institute of Technology, Hachinohe College, Hachinohe City, Japan
Masanori Nakamura
Department of Astronomy, Graduate University for Advanced Studies, SOKENDAI, Mitaka, Japan
Kazuhiro Hada, Mariki Honma, and Hiroshi Nagai
Black Hole Initiative, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
Kazunori Akiyama
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Straw Observatory, Westford, Massachusetts, USA
Kazunori Akiyama & Geoffrey B. Crew
Japan National Astronomical Observatory, Mitaka, Japan
Kazunori Akiyama, Motoki Kino and Hiroshi Nagai
Department of Astronomy and Atmospheric Sciences, Kyungbuk National University, Daegu, Republic of Korea
Jae Young Kim
Department of Astronomia i Astrophysica, University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain
Ivan Marty Vidal
Astronomical Observatory, University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain
Ivan Marty Vidal
Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía-CSIC, Granada, Spain
Jose L Gomez and Avtalia Tryano
Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, University of Tokyo, Chiba, Japan
Tomohisa Kawashima
Key Laboratory for Research in Galaxies and Cosmology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai, PRC
Feng Yuan
School of Astronomy and Space Sciences, University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, People’s Republic of China
Feng Yuan and Hai Yang
Institut de Radioastronomie Millimétrique, Saint Martin d’Hères, France
Michael Bremer, Karl Friedrich Schuster, and Carsten Kramer
Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
Avery E Broderick
Waterloo Center for Astrophysics, University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
Avery E Broderick
Mohit Institute for Theoretical Physics, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
Avery E Broderick
Institute of Space Science and Astronautics, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Sagamihara, Japan
Akihiro Doi
Department of Space Science and Astronautics, Graduate University for Advanced Studies, Sukendai, Sagamihara, Japan
Akihiro Doi
Dipartimento di Fisica e Astronomia, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy
Gabriel Giovannini
Istituto di Radio Astronomia, INAF, Bologna, Italy
Gabriele Giovannini and Marcello Geroletti
Department of Astronomy, Graduate School of Science, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
Mariki Honma
Instituto Nacional de Astrofísica, Óptica y Electronica, Puebla, Mexico
David H. Hughes
Academic Support Center, Kogakuin University of Technology and Engineering, Hachioji, Japan
Motoki Keno
Graduate School of Science and Technology, Niigata University, Niigata, Japan
Shoko Koyama
Department of Space, Earth and Environment, Chalmers University of Technology, Onsala Space Observatory, Onsala, Sweden
Michael Lindqvist, John Conway, and John Yang
Astrophysical Research Institute, Boston University, Boston, MA, USA
Alan B. Marcher
Department of Electronics and Nanoengineering, Aalto University, Aalto, Finland
Thomas Savolainen
Metsähovi Radio Observatory, Aalto University, Kylmälä, Finland
Tomas Savolainen, Juha Kalonki, and Petri Curves
Observatorio de Yebes, IGN, Yebes, Spain
Pablo de Vicente, Javier Gonzalez García, Miguel Gómez Garrido and Belen Tercero
National Radio Astronomy Observatory, Socorro, New Mexico, USA
R. Craig Walker
Department of Physics, College of Science, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Juan Carlos Algaba
University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt, USA
Alexander Ardi
East Asia Observatory, Hilo, HI, USA
Ryan Berthold, Dan Bentley, Tim C. Schutter, Jessica T. Dempsey, Per Friberg and Craig Walther
University of Science and Technology, Daejeon, Republic of Korea
Do Young Byun
Institute of Astrophysics, Research and Technology Foundation, Heraklion, Greece
Carolina Casadio
Department of Physics, University of Crete, Heraklion, Greece
Carolina Casadio
System Development Center, National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology, Taoyuan, Taiwan, Republic of China
Chieh Ching Zhang, Song Zhu Chang, Ko Chang Han and Li Ming Lu
Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Academia Sinica, Hilo, HI, USA
Ming Tang Chen, Ryan Chilson, Derek Cobo, George Nystrom, Peter Oshiro, Philip A. Raven and William Snow
Astron, Duingelo, The Netherlands
Jessica T. Dempsey and Cheng Meyer Chow
Western University, London, Ontario, Canada
Aaron Faber
Graduate School of Science, Osaka Metropolitan University, Osaka, Japan
Yutaka Hasegawa & Hideo Ogawa
European Southern Observatory, Santiago, Chile
Ruben Herrero Ilana and Hugo Messias
Leiden Observatory, Leiden University, Leiden, Netherlands
Violet Ampelizzeri
National Radio Astronomy Observatory, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA
Violet Embeliziri and TK Sridharan
Department of Electronic Systems Research, National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology, Taoyuan, Taiwan, Republic of China
Howe Jinshi
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Tsukuba, Japan
Kimihiro Kimura
Department of Physics, National Sun Yat-Sen University, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, Republic of China
Cheng Yu Ko
Department of Physics, National Cheng Kung University, Tainan, Taiwan, Republic of China
Lupine Chun Chi Lin
Department of Physics, National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China
Wen Bing Lu
Alma Joint Observatory, Santiago, Chile
Hugo Messias
Green Bank Observatory, Green Bank, WV, USA
Anthony Minter
Department of Astronomy, University of Concepción, Concepción, Chile
Dania J. January
Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA
Timothy J. Norton, Nimish A. Patel, Ramprasad Rao, TK Sridharan and Ranjani Srinivasan
Argelander-Institut für Astronomie, University of Bonn, Bonn, Germany
Yuri Pedopriora
Institut de Radioastronomie Millimétrique, Granada, Spain
Ignacio Ruiz, Salvador Sanchez and Pablo Torn
R.-SL, K. Asada, TPK, and KH initiated the project and coordinated the research. PH, MI, M.-TC, SM, K. Asada, PMK, Y.-DH, C.-CH, DK, PAR, TJN, NAP and other East Asian engineers and technicians made available the GLT for our observations. The work of K. Asada, TPK, R. -SL, IM-V. and JP and ER on VLBI scheduling, coordinating observations, and analyzing and calibrating data. K. Akiyama, K. Asada, KH, J.-Y. Kim, TPK, R.-SL, JP, FT, AL worked on image reconstruction and model fitting. K. Asada, JLG, KH, J.-Y. Kim, TPK, TK, AL, R.-SL, MN, JP, H.-YP, and FY worked on the scientific interpretation of the results. All authors approved the paper and contributed to writing the observational proposal, conducted observations, produced and/or applied software tools for analysis and interpretation, and contributed to the overall interpretation of the data.
