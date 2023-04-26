April 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A ring-like accretion structure in M87 that connects its black hole and jet

Cheryl Riley April 26, 2023 5 min read

  • Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China

    Ru-Sen Lu, Feng Yuan, Wu Jiang, Zhi-Qiang Shen, and Hai Yang

  • Key Laboratory of Radio Astronomy, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Nanjing, PRC

    Ru-Sen Lu & Zhi-Qiang Shen

  • Max-Planck-Institut für Radioastronomie, Bonn, Germany

    Ru-Sen Lu, Thomas P. Krichbaum, Andrei Lobanov, Jae-Young Kim, Eduardo Ros, Walter Alf, Silke Britzen, Jun Liu, Helge Rottmann, Tuomas Savolainen, J. Anton Zensus, Uwe Bach, Sven Dornbusch, Alex Kraus, Nicholas MacDonald, Yuri Pedopriora, Eftalia Traiano, and Jan Wagner

  • Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Academia Sinica, Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China

    Keiichi Asada, Jongho Park, Hung-Yi Pu, Masanori Nakamura, Paul TP Ho, Makoto Inoue, Shoko Koyama, Satoki Matsushita, Shu-Hao Chang, Chung-Chen Chen, Chih-Chiang Han, Yau-De Huang, Chih-Wei L. Huang, Homin Jiang, Jun Yi Koay, Patrick M. Koch, Chao-Te Li, Ching-Tang Liu, Kuan-Yu Liu, Wen-Ping Lo, Pierre Martin-Cocher, Zheng Meyer-Zhao, Hiroaki Nishioka, Ue -Li Pen, Nicolas Pradel, Paul Shaw, Ranjani Srinivasan, Ta-Shun Wei, Chen-Yu Yu

  • Korea Institute of Astronomy and Space Sciences, Daejeon, Republic of Korea

    Junho Park, Jae Young Kim, Do Young Byun, and Taehyun Jung

  • Simulation Technology Development Department, Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions, Oshu, Japan

    Fumi Tazaki

  • Mizusawa VLBI Observatory, Japan National Astronomical Observatory, Osho, Japan

    Fumi Tazaki, Kazuhiro Hada and Mariki Honma

  • Department of Physics, National Taiwan Normal University, Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China

    Hong Yi Bo

  • Center for Astronomy and Gravitation, National Taiwan Normal University, Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China

    Hong Yi Bo

  • Department of General Science and Education, National Institute of Technology, Hachinohe College, Hachinohe City, Japan

    Masanori Nakamura

  • Department of Astronomy, Graduate University for Advanced Studies, SOKENDAI, Mitaka, Japan

    Kazuhiro Hada, Mariki Honma, and Hiroshi Nagai

  • Black Hole Initiative, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Kazunori Akiyama

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology Straw Observatory, Westford, Massachusetts, USA

    See also  A massive, million-mile-long plume rising from the sun, captured by the astrophotographer

    Kazunori Akiyama & Geoffrey B. Crew

  • Japan National Astronomical Observatory, Mitaka, Japan

    Kazunori Akiyama, Motoki Kino and Hiroshi Nagai

  • Department of Astronomy and Atmospheric Sciences, Kyungbuk National University, Daegu, Republic of Korea

    Jae Young Kim

  • Department of Astronomia i Astrophysica, University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain

    Ivan Marty Vidal

  • Astronomical Observatory, University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain

    Ivan Marty Vidal

  • Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía-CSIC, Granada, Spain

    Jose L Gomez and Avtalia Tryano

  • Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, University of Tokyo, Chiba, Japan

    Tomohisa Kawashima

  • Key Laboratory for Research in Galaxies and Cosmology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai, PRC

    Feng Yuan

  • School of Astronomy and Space Sciences, University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, People’s Republic of China

    Feng Yuan and Hai Yang

  • Institut de Radioastronomie Millimétrique, Saint Martin d’Hères, France

    Michael Bremer, Karl Friedrich Schuster, and Carsten Kramer

  • Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

    Avery E Broderick

  • Waterloo Center for Astrophysics, University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

    Avery E Broderick

  • Mohit Institute for Theoretical Physics, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

    Avery E Broderick

  • Institute of Space Science and Astronautics, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Sagamihara, Japan

    Akihiro Doi

  • Department of Space Science and Astronautics, Graduate University for Advanced Studies, Sukendai, Sagamihara, Japan

    Akihiro Doi

  • Dipartimento di Fisica e Astronomia, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy

    Gabriel Giovannini

  • Istituto di Radio Astronomia, INAF, Bologna, Italy

    Gabriele Giovannini and Marcello Geroletti

  • Department of Astronomy, Graduate School of Science, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

    Mariki Honma

  • Instituto Nacional de Astrofísica, Óptica y Electronica, Puebla, Mexico

    David H. Hughes

  • Academic Support Center, Kogakuin University of Technology and Engineering, Hachioji, Japan

    Motoki Keno

  • Graduate School of Science and Technology, Niigata University, Niigata, Japan

    Shoko Koyama

  • Department of Space, Earth and Environment, Chalmers University of Technology, Onsala Space Observatory, Onsala, Sweden

    See also  An unusually massive and powerful supernova explosion in space discovered by scientists

    Michael Lindqvist, John Conway, and John Yang

  • Astrophysical Research Institute, Boston University, Boston, MA, USA

    Alan B. Marcher

  • Department of Electronics and Nanoengineering, Aalto University, Aalto, Finland

    Thomas Savolainen

  • Metsähovi Radio Observatory, Aalto University, Kylmälä, Finland

    Tomas Savolainen, Juha Kalonki, and Petri Curves

  • Observatorio de Yebes, IGN, Yebes, Spain

    Pablo de Vicente, Javier Gonzalez García, Miguel Gómez Garrido and Belen Tercero

  • National Radio Astronomy Observatory, Socorro, New Mexico, USA

    R. Craig Walker

  • Department of Physics, College of Science, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Juan Carlos Algaba

  • University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt, USA

    Alexander Ardi

  • East Asia Observatory, Hilo, HI, USA

    Ryan Berthold, Dan Bentley, Tim C. Schutter, Jessica T. Dempsey, Per Friberg and Craig Walther

  • University of Science and Technology, Daejeon, Republic of Korea

    Do Young Byun

  • Institute of Astrophysics, Research and Technology Foundation, Heraklion, Greece

    Carolina Casadio

  • Department of Physics, University of Crete, Heraklion, Greece

    Carolina Casadio

  • System Development Center, National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology, Taoyuan, Taiwan, Republic of China

    Chieh Ching Zhang, Song Zhu Chang, Ko Chang Han and Li Ming Lu

  • Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Academia Sinica, Hilo, HI, USA

    Ming Tang Chen, Ryan Chilson, Derek Cobo, George Nystrom, Peter Oshiro, Philip A. Raven and William Snow

  • Astron, Duingelo, The Netherlands

    Jessica T. Dempsey and Cheng Meyer Chow

  • Western University, London, Ontario, Canada

    Aaron Faber

  • Graduate School of Science, Osaka Metropolitan University, Osaka, Japan

    Yutaka Hasegawa & Hideo Ogawa

  • European Southern Observatory, Santiago, Chile

    Ruben Herrero Ilana and Hugo Messias

  • Leiden Observatory, Leiden University, Leiden, Netherlands

    Violet Ampelizzeri

  • National Radio Astronomy Observatory, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA

    Violet Embeliziri and TK Sridharan

  • Department of Electronic Systems Research, National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology, Taoyuan, Taiwan, Republic of China

    See also  The oldest known map of the stars in the world was found hidden in a medieval manuscript

    Howe Jinshi

  • Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Tsukuba, Japan

    Kimihiro Kimura

  • Department of Physics, National Sun Yat-Sen University, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, Republic of China

    Cheng Yu Ko

  • Department of Physics, National Cheng Kung University, Tainan, Taiwan, Republic of China

    Lupine Chun Chi Lin

  • Department of Physics, National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China

    Wen Bing Lu

  • Alma Joint Observatory, Santiago, Chile

    Hugo Messias

  • Green Bank Observatory, Green Bank, WV, USA

    Anthony Minter

  • Department of Astronomy, University of Concepción, Concepción, Chile

    Dania J. January

  • Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

    Timothy J. Norton, Nimish A. Patel, Ramprasad Rao, TK Sridharan and Ranjani Srinivasan

  • Argelander-Institut für Astronomie, University of Bonn, Bonn, Germany

    Yuri Pedopriora

  • Institut de Radioastronomie Millimétrique, Granada, Spain

    Ignacio Ruiz, Salvador Sanchez and Pablo Torn

    • R.-SL, K. Asada, TPK, and KH initiated the project and coordinated the research. PH, MI, M.-TC, SM, K. Asada, PMK, Y.-DH, C.-CH, DK, PAR, TJN, NAP and other East Asian engineers and technicians made available the GLT for our observations. The work of K. Asada, TPK, R. -SL, IM-V. and JP and ER on VLBI scheduling, coordinating observations, and analyzing and calibrating data. K. Akiyama, K. Asada, KH, J.-Y. Kim, TPK, R.-SL, JP, FT, AL worked on image reconstruction and model fitting. K. Asada, JLG, KH, J.-Y. Kim, TPK, TK, AL, R.-SL, MN, JP, H.-YP, and FY worked on the scientific interpretation of the results. All authors approved the paper and contributed to writing the observational proposal, conducted observations, produced and/or applied software tools for analysis and interpretation, and contributed to the overall interpretation of the data.

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    More Stories

    5 min read

    The comet-like asteroid tail isn’t made of dust

    April 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
    3 min read

    Japan’s ispace fails to attempt the first commercial moon landing

    April 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
    3 min read

    Japan’s Ispace loses contact with Moon Lander: live updates

    April 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley

    You may have missed

    1 min read

    John Stamos tried to fire the Olsen twins from Full House

    April 26, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
    5 min read

    A ring-like accretion structure in M87 that connects its black hole and jet

    April 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
    3 min read

    Oilers’ Zach Hyman’s first goal ‘off the face’: What he saw and how he felt about it

    April 26, 2023 Joy Love
    3 min read

    Exclusive: The latest iPhone 15 Pro CAD reveals the “action button” and camera changes

    April 26, 2023 Len Houle