A solar eclipse casts a shadow over the country

Attract solar viewers — the first of two solar eclipses visible in the next seven months will happen next week, and the Upstate will see part of it. The path of a total annular solar eclipse in the United States begins on Saturday, October 14, in Oregon. 9:13 AM PT and ends in Texas at 12:03 PM PT. "If you can design an eclipse path that maximizes the number of national parks in its path, this is it," according to the Great American Eclipse website. The website says total shade will be the case "over Crater Lake National Park, Great Basin National Park, and others in the Four Corners area." The partial solar eclipse will be visible in most parts of the United States, including the Carolinas and Georgia. Upstate, eclipse will To block the sun by 45%. The celestial phenomenon will begin at 11:47 a.m., with the eclipse maximum at 1:14 p.m., and ending at 2:44 p.m. Here's how the last total eclipse looked like what happened at Clemson's Bowman Field on August 21, 2017. Viewing times will vary from just a few seconds to about a minute across the entire viewing area. Remember that you should wear solar eclipse glasses or goggles if you plan to view the eclipse. Read more about which glasses to wear here. The next total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024 in parts of the United States. Next year's path of totality will extend from Texas to Indiana, along the Mississippi River, to New York and out of the United States after crossing Maine. The northern region is not in the path of totality but will still witness a partial eclipse of approximately 85% on April 8. This eclipse shadow begins at 1:50 PM with a maximum eclipse shadow of 70% at 3:09 PM, and ends at 4. :24 PM By the way, the Upstate's next total eclipse sky view won't happen until March 30, 2052. Here's another look In the form of the last total eclipse in 2017.
The path of the annular solar eclipse in the United States on Saturday, October 14, begins in Oregon at 9:13 AM PDT and ends in Texas at 12:03 PM CDT.
“If you can design an eclipse path that maximizes the number of national parks on its way, this is it,” the researchers said. Location of the Great American Eclipse. The website says total shade will be the case “over Crater Lake National Park, Great Basin National Park, and others in the Four Corners area.”
The partial solar eclipse will be visible across much of the United States, including the Carolinas and Georgia.
In the north of the state, the eclipse will obscure the sun by 45%.
The celestial phenomenon will begin at 11:47 am, with the maximum eclipse at 1:14 pm, and ending at 2:44 pm.
Here’s the latest the total The eclipse appeared to be seen from Bowman Field at Clemson on August 21, 2017.
Viewing times will vary from just a few seconds to about a minute across the entire viewing area.
Remember that you should wear solar eclipse glasses or goggles if you plan to view the eclipse. Read more about which glasses to wear here.
The next total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024 in parts of the United States
Next year’s path of totality will extend from Texas to Indiana, along the Mississippi River, to New York and out of the United States after crossing Maine.
The northern region is not in the path of a total eclipse but will still see a partial eclipse of approximately 85% on April 8.
The eclipse shadow begins at 1:50 PM with a maximum shadow of 70% at 3:09 PM, and ends at 4:24 PM
By the way, the sky view of the next total eclipse in the Upstate won’t even happen March 30, 2052.
Here’s another look at what the last total eclipse of 2017 will look like.
