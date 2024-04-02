a surprise! A new listing for Hollow Knight: Silksong has appeared online

It's no joke, but it looks like we have a new update about Hollow Knight: Silksong. A new listing for the game was spotted today on the Microsoft Xbox Store page, which is It sent fans into a little madness.

While this may not sound like much to get excited about, up until now, Silksong has only had store pages for the Switch eShop, PlayStation Store, Steam, and GOG, but now, an Xbox listing has been added with an E10+ ESRB rating. It was also noted how an Xbox content director described it as a “great new game to the wishlist”.

All of this has fans speculating that the highly anticipated sequel to the original Hollow Knight could be coming very soon…

Add to that the fact that the game was released by Xbox It will get a “Day One” release on Game Pass when it arrivesWhich makes this latest development even more interesting. Of course, no official release date has been announced for Hollow Knight: Silksong, so if we hear any updates, we'll be sure to let you know.