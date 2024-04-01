April 1, 2024

Tekken 8 director responds to many fans requesting a Waffle House level

Len Houle April 1, 2024 3 min read

In response to a wave of fans pushing for a Waffle House-themed stage show in Tekken 8, game director Katsuhiro Harada has finally broken the silence and spoken about the high demand for this unique stage.

Over the weekend, Harada He responded Based on a request made by a fan in the responses about adding a Waffle House-based stage to the latest installment in Bandai Namco's fighting game series. In a rare instance, Harada responded and asked why so many people kept asking him to add this seemingly unrelated breakfast restaurant to the game.

Many fans have flooded in with responses to explain why they would like to see a Waffle House stage in Tekken 8. For those who don't know Waffle House, it is a chain of Southern restaurants with nearly 2,000 locations in over 20 states, most of which are located in the United States. South and Midwest.

During its nearly 70 years of operation, Waffle House has become a cultural icon for several reasons, most notably as an all-night dining venue (Even during emergencies) And because it has become a focus Lots of memesMost of them surround the fact that people have posted the pictures And Fighting videos They erupt in different locations. Even SNL I made a skit based on the meme.

After the large volume of responses he received explaining the memes, Harada I followed his question By thanking fans and explaining “why” they wanted it so much. But as you'd expect, he said creating the theater wouldn't be easy because Waffle House is a registered trademark and he would need permission from the Waffle House rights holder to create the theater.

However, fans of Waffle House and/or Waffle House memes have some hope that, Just maybeThey will get a Tekken 8 stage based on the restaurant.

For more on what's actually in Tekken 8 now, check out our Tekken 8 review and all the details on Eddy Gordo, the first DLC fighter arriving today, April 1, for Year 1 Pass holders.

Image credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Taylor is a reporter at IGN. You can follow her on Twitter @Ty Nexter.

