February 22, 2022

A woman was attacked and dragged in front of her children in a McDonald's car

Cheryl Riley February 22, 2022 1 min read

Earlier this month, a woman was attacked in front of her children, authorities said, accusing her of standing in line in a McDonald’s driveway in Richmond.

Richmond police said the attack occurred at approximately 12:16 p.m. Feb. 5 at a McDonald’s restaurant at 2301 McDonald’s Avenue.

The suspect, whose photo the police posted on social media, allegedly rammed her car into the victim’s car.

The mother, whose young children were in her car, got off and crashed into the suspect’s car and ran more than 150 feet, police said.


The suspect allegedly punched the victim several times before fleeing the scene.

Police did not release any information about the extent of the victim’s injuries, or whether she was in hospital. No description of the suspect was available.

Investigators believe the attack was unprovoked and are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator O. Guzman at [email protected] or 510-672-2493.

