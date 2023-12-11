After 58 scoreless minutes, the Vikings beat the Raiders 3-0

The Vikings and Raiders played some of the most corrupt offenses in NFL history today, with the game tied 0-0 until the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. But in the end, the Vikings found a way to win.

The path to victory for the Vikings was to bench quarterback Josh Dobbs and replace him with Nick Mullens, who drove the Vikings into field goal range, with Greg Joseph scoring a 36-yarder for the only points of the game on the Vikings’ 3. -0 win.

It was the first game to end in a scoreless tie after a two-minute warning, and the first 3-0, since 2007, when the Steelers beat the Dolphins by that score on a muddy Monday night in Pittsburgh. It was also the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history.

On the Raiders’ first offensive play after the Vikings’ field goal, quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw an interception to Minnesota kicker Evan Pace.

Part of the problem for the offenses was that prominent playmakers on both teams suffered injuries: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was ruled out with a chest injury and taken to a Las Vegas hospital, while Raiders running back Josh Jacobs limped to the locker room with Knee injury in the fourth quarter.

The win improves the Vikings’ record to 7-6, and they’re in very good shape in the playoff race: They’re in a good position to earn a wild-card berth, and if they win they’ll win the NFC North.

The Raiders fell to 5-8 after giving Las Vegas fans an ugly game to watch.