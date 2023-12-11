December 11, 2023

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott became the best player before our eyes

Joy Love December 11, 2023 2 min read

Dak Prescott walked off the field Sunday night to chants of “MVP!” best player!”

The Cowboys’ quarterback improved his odds with an MVP-like performance in the Cowboys’ 33-13 win over the Eagles. He completed 24 of 39 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns and fumbled a return for a touchdown for the Eagles’ only touchdown.

It was the Cowboys’ only win this season over a team that currently has a winning record, and considering it was on Sunday Night Football, it ranks as Prescott’s signature win.

“I thought this was a huge game for him tonight,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “Everyone who follows the NFL knows that he has a lot of expectations about how he will perform and how he will meet this challenge. As well as ever, has he done that with the right competition? I don’t mean to sound condescending. That’s fair. He did that tonight.” “And he did it in a very effective way against a good team like us… But I think we will go as far as Dak will take us.”

In his first year with Mike McCarthy calling the plays, Prescott has 4,505 receiving yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. This comes a year after Prescott led the league in interceptions with 15.

“I would say he’s become our most valuable player in the last few months,” Jones said.

Prescott is unlikely to win the award if the Cowboys don’t win the NFC East. Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Tua Tagovailoa, and Tyreek Hill are among others Prescott will have to beat out for the award.

But for the first time since his freshman year, Prescott is participating in the conversation.

The Cowboys have only one MVP award in their history: Emmitt Smith won the award in 1993.

