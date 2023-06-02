Heat vs. Nuggets, how to watch, odds, where to stream and more

The Nuggets will face the Heat with home advantage in the 2023 NBA Finals. (Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tonight is the night, it’s time for the 2023 NBA Finals. Yet hot Battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat have managed to maintain their lead over the Boston Celtics and are now heading into the 2023 NBA Finals. After playing a historic Game 7 – the Celtics were the 4th team in league history to ever force a Game 7 after falling into a hole 0-3 in the Series – The Heat is now hopping on a plane to Mile High City, where they’ll play their junior NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets. Game 1 kicks off from Nuggets Home Stadium tonight at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch potentially All seven NBA Finals games next week, including odds, schedule, where to stream the NBA games, and more.

How to watch the NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

Watch ABC (plus ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Ion) Hulu + Live TV

date: Thursday, June 1

time: 8:30 p.m

location: Paul Arena, Denver, Colorado

channel: ABC

flow: ESPN+

NBA Finals Game 1 Live Updates:

What channel is the NBA Finals on?

The NBA Finals begins June 1 on ABC and ESPN+. If you already have ABC in your regular TV/cable package, tuning in should be easy. If you don’t have access to ABC or ESPN+, here are the platforms we recommend you subscribe to so you can watch the 2023 NBA Finals live:

For the NBA Finals, Hulu's live TV tier is a solid option that isn't too expensive. The streaming service's live TV package will get you access to all the final games on ABC, as well as a subscription to ESPN+. The platform also includes access to nearly every channel you'll need to watch the WNBA season and 2o023 NBA Draft, including ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Ion (be sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility). In addition, this package gives you a subscription to Disney + and, of course, access to Hulu's public library of content. Hulu's live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free setup process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

Where are the 2023 NBA Finals broadcast:

If you don’t have ABC, you can also watch all the NBA Finals games broadcast live on ESPN+.

(photo: ESPN+) The 2023 NBA Finals will be broadcast on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription gives you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools, and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer, and on ESPN.com. $10 on ESPN

NBA 2023 Finals schedule:

June 1

2023 NBA Finals Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABCAnd ESPN+)

June 4th

2023 NBA Finals Game Two: 8 p.m. ET (ABCAnd ESPN+)

June 7th

2023 NBA Finals Game Three: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABCAnd ESPN+)

June 9th

2023 NBA Finals Game Four: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABCAnd ESPN+)

June 12th

2023 NBA Finals, Game Five*: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABCAnd ESPN+)

June 15th

2023 NBA Finals Game 6*: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABCAnd ESPN+)

June 18th

2023 NBA Finals Game 7*: 8 p.m. ET (ABCAnd ESPN+)

* If necessary

What teams are playing in the 2023 NBA Finals?

After a long battle in the NBA Eastern Conference between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, the Heat maintained a 3-0 series lead, defeating the Celtics in Game 7 after Boston basketball players managed to tie the game with the Boston Celtics. Three straight wins against the Heat.

The 2023 NBA Finals will be the Nuggets’ first Finals. The Heat have come this far seven times, with three NBA Finals wins.

Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds for the 2023 NBA Finals

heat (+300)

Nuggets (-400)

For a detailed breakdown of the NBA Finals Game 1 odds, check out more Yahoo Sports coverage of the NBA.

To recap, here’s every way to watch or stream the 2023 NBA Finals without cable:

