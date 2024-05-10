Aldi is cutting prices on more than 250 items. What is discounted?

(NEXSTAR) – ALDI announced it will lower prices on more than 250 items this summer to help alleviate “sticker shock at checkout.”

The discount grocer said in a press release They’re cutting costs on seasonal products, like barbecue essentials and travel-ready snacks, during Labor Day (which falls on September 2 this year). However, some meats will only be discounted until July 10.

“We don’t want food prices to keep people from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season,” ALDI President Dave Rinaldo said in a statement.

While ALDI said it wants to help customers fight “stubborn inflation,” the price cuts are not very deep for many of the products included in its summer sales.

For example, a specially selected baguette is priced at $1.49 (down 10 cents from its original price of $1.59). Likewise, the price of a $5.65 bottle of organic avocado oil has been reduced by 16 cents.

Shoppers can save even more money on other foods, like USDA Choice Black Angus Sirloin Steak which is discounted from $8.49 to $6.99. More sale items are listed below:

purpose Discounted price the previous price Simply Nature: Organic Avocado Oil $5.49 $5.65 Season’s Pick: Frozen Berries (24 oz) $3.59 $3.99 Simply Nature: Organic pinto/beans $0.99 $1.16 Specially selected: baguette $1.49 $1.59 Sims: Summer sausage $4.19 $4.49 Simply Nature: Organic Granola Bars $3.49 $3.99 Benton: Cookie Thins $2.69 $2.99 Southern Orchard: Sunflower Kernels (16 oz) $2.79 $3.39 USDA Choice Black Angus Sirloin Steak* $6.99 $8.49 Family chicken breast* $2.19 per pound $2.49 per pound Season’s Choice: Frozen French Fries (32 oz) $2.49 $2.79 Park Street Deli: Pulled Pork/Boneless Chicken $6.99 $7.49 *Discounted until July 10, 2024 | Source: Aldi

The company said it aims to save shoppers an estimated $100 million through price cuts, nearly double the amount saved during a similar campaign last year.

ALDI isn’t the only grocery store chain to announce price drops in recent months. Back in March, a A Trader Joe’s Nexstar spokesman said The company has reduced prices on selected items. The price of raw almonds fell by $1 per pound, while hearts of romaine lettuce saw a 50-cent drop, and green onions are now at 99 cents. On the other hand, the price of bananas rose slightly for the first time in more than two decades: from 19 cents to 23 cents.

Earlier this year, White House officials pressured grocery stores to lower prices for consumers. Public frustration has become over rising costs Major issue In President Joe Biden’s bid for re-election.

“We saw high [profit] Margins, especially in the grocery business, and we’ve noticed that there needs to be more scrolling there [to consumers]Jared Bernstein, chairman of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, said on February 2, according to Reuters. Reuters.

Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, echoed these sentiments during a press conference on February 15. saying“People are definitely tired of the high prices. “The prices of the things they buy weekly, and groceries in particular, have not returned to normal.”

The prices of foods eaten at home in the United States usually rise by 2.5% annually, but in 2022 they rose by 11.4%, and in 2023 they rose by another 5%, according to World Bank estimates. US Department of Agriculture.

The Associated Press and Nexstar’s Alex Martichaud contributed to this report.