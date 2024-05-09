Financier found guilty in Trump insider trading trial

A Manhattan federal jury on Thursday indicted a financial executive on securities fraud charges stemming from a multimillion-dollar insider trading scheme involving the merger of former President Donald J. Trump’s social media company with a publicly traded shell company.

Federal prosecutors had charged Bruce Garelick with five counts of securities fraud and conspiracy. Authorities alleged that Mr. Garelick leaked confidential information to his boss and at least one other person that Trump Media & Technology Group, Truth Social’s parent company, was close to announcing a merger in October 2021 with Digital World Acquisition Corporation, a subsidiary of Shell. a company.

This information helped brothers Michael Shvartsman and Gerald Shvartsman make approximately $23 million in illegal trading profits by purchasing Digital World securities before the announcement, sending the stock price soaring. Garelick, who worked for Michael Schwartzman at the small Miami-based venture capital firm Rocket One, received about $50,000 by bartering what authorities said was nonpublic information.

Last month, the Shvartsman brothers decided to waive trial and pleaded guilty to securities fraud charges. In plea agreements, prosecutors recommended a sentence of approximately four to five years for Michael Shvartsman and three to four years for his younger brother.