An airline employee was injured after an emergency chip was deployed on the plane

Cheryl Riley June 11, 2023 1 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) — A Delta crew member had an emergency slide Saturday after the flight plunged due to mechanical problems.

The plane, which was en route from New York’s JFK International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, was diverted to Salt Lake City due to a mechanical problem, according to a Salt Lake Airport representative.

While flying to California, the captain reportedly announced to the 168 passengers that there was a problem with the backup system temperature instrument, according to New York Post and a rider who spoke with Nexstar’s KTVX.

The newspaper reported that the flight landed without incident and the problem was quickly resolved.

After the passengers were reboarded and the flight was about to take off, the emergency slide accidentally deployed inside the plane. That’s when a crew member was injured, according to Delta representatives. The employee was hospitalized and has since been released.

One of the passengers recounted the incident to KTVX, saying they were only a few rows away from the crash.

A Delta representative said the passengers were then transferred to a secondary aircraft, which landed at LAX airport later that evening.

“We apologize for the delay in their travel plans,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and employees.”

