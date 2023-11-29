The 25 First Am Law firms that matched Cravath’s salary scale took less than an hour to announce

As of this writing, we’re less than an hour away from Cravath announcing that he will see and raise Milbank’s new compensation metric, and we’ve already got news of a matchup.

fall inside American lawyer job Echoing the news of Cravath’s announcement is this nugget from McDermott Will & Emery President Ira Coleman announcing that MWE will match:

“Everyone knows how much we love our associates and believe their happiness and progress is very good for our customers and the company,” said Ira Coleman, president of McDermott. “If you really want to become a true career accelerator, you need to pay the highest compensation in the market (and do a bunch of other things that make up our secret sauce). It’s just one part of a bigger equation.”

This would presumably include matching the range of rewards that Cravath just announced.

For those trying to catch up, Cravath’s new comp metric is:

Class of 2023: $225,000

Class of 2022: $235,000

Class of 2021: $260,000

Class of 2020: $310,000

Class of 2019: $365,000

Class of 2018: $390,000

Class of 2017: $420,000

Its reward scale comes at:

Class of 2023: $15,000

Class of 2022: $20,000

Class of 2021: $30,000

Class of 2020: $57,500

Class of 2019: $75,000

Class of 2018: $90,000

Class of 2017: $105,000

