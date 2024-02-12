February 12, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

All you need is this 4-move, 20-minute dumbbell workout to chisel your shoulder muscles

All you need is this 4-move, 20-minute dumbbell workout to chisel your shoulder muscles

Len Houle February 12, 2024 3 min read

Add these four movements to your upper body exercises to build bigger shoulders using two dumbbells. If you only have one weight, you can still try this while working on one side at a time.

To build rounded shoulder definition, you'll need to target all three heads of the shoulder — the anterior, posterior, and lateral deltoids. This means using your weights in different planes of motion to hit all the muscle groups responsible for shaping your shoulders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

2024 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 unveiled ahead of its WEC debut

February 12, 2024 Len Houle
5 min read

Daily Deals: Armored Core 6, HP OMEN 45L Desktop, Splatoon 3

February 11, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

The Palworld player creates a massive Titan-inspired “Palcity” attack

February 11, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Kawasaki Super Bowl ad featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and a mullet

February 12, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover discovers the Ingenuity helicopter in its final resting place

February 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Travis Kelce sparks controversy after “unacceptable” behavior during the Super Bowl

February 12, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

All you need is this 4-move, 20-minute dumbbell workout to chisel your shoulder muscles

February 12, 2024 Len Houle