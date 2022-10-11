Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch Sales LIVE: Save Today on Games, Accessories, and Consoles

refresh

Razer Barracuda X gaming headset, Now $59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) The Razer Barracuda X is among our favorite Nintendo Switch headphones. It’s a simple wireless USB-C plug and play affair with excellent battery life and a great price considering the high sound quality. This means that any cuts in this base model deserve your attention – and today is no different. You’ll find $40 off this headset on Amazon right now, lowering the final price to just $59.99 (was $99.99) (Opens in a new tab). This is a return to the lowest cost we’ve seen.

SanDisk Micro SDXC Memory Card 512GB for Nintendo Switch, Now $67.99 (was $129.99) at Amazon (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) We’ve only seen this from officially licensed SanDisk nintendo switch memory card Dropped to $72.99 in previous sales, making today Selling price $67.99 (Opens in a new tab) Everything is more impressive. You save $62 here, down from the original lofty starting point of $129.99. Not only does it have a massive 512GB of storage space for all of the eShop junkies, but this card also comes emblazoned with the Animal Crossing New Leaf logo.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, n$39.99 (was $59.99) at Walmart (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) You’ll have to head to Walmart to get a discount on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild now. The Switch Heavy-hitter got $20 off here, Down to $39.99 (Opens in a new tab), but there is no save to be seen in Amazon itself. This is an excellent price in a game that rarely sees such price cuts.

15.6 inch portable monitor by KYY, Now $129.99 (was $219.99) at Amazon (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) Hear us on this one. A portable screen capture is a great way to make your Switch multiplayer sessions go even further. Simply connect the dock to this 15.6 inch 1080p display and everyone can share wherever you are. You’ll find $70 off the Amazon page right now, but be sure to check the $20 coupon box for a full $90 savings here – lowering the cost of $219.99 Down to only $129.99 (Opens in a new tab). See also Pixel 7 Pro benchmark reveals unchanging CPU specs and much-needed upgrade

Mario Strikers: Battle League, Now $49.58 (was $59.99) at Amazon (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) It’s a newer version, but it may have flown under your radar. Mario Strikers: Battle League however saw a massive $10 price drop Down to $49.58 (Opens in a new tab), a position that lost just 40 cents last week. This is an excellent result if you missed this, or are waiting for a discount on Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales today.

razer kraken gaming headset, Now $39.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) The Razer Kraken gaming headset is an excellent addition to any Nintendo Switch arsenal. You have everything you need with a convenient 3.5mm connection and powerful audio built in at a low price. This is a perennial favourite, so when a proper price cut is required, we listen to the following. You’ll find $40 off this set of trophies on Amazon’s latest Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, so you’ll get $79.99 MSRP Down to $39.99 (Opens in a new tab).

nintendo switch sports, Now $39.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) Nintendo Switch Sports has always been a hit this holiday season, and Amazon will get in there early. Save $10 on a Wii Sports starter, so you get $49.99 off an MSRP Down to $39.99 today (Opens in a new tab). We’ve only seen this price once before, in the month of June, so if you’ve missed out, it’s time to ramp up its price online and get yourself the savings.

craftsman yoshi, Now $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) The world of character Yoshi Ho Down to $39.99 today (Opens in a new tab) Also, keeping the $20 off, down from $59.99. This is an old title, and we’ve seen it’s $10 cheaper before (albeit in 2021). However, this is the best price in this 3D adventure at the moment.

Tomtoc Nintendo Switch OLED Carrying Case, Now $22.39 (was $29.99) at Amazon (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) The Tomtoc Nintendo Switch OLED Case is one of our favorites – slim, stylish and durable, it’s an excellent addition to your arsenal. Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales contain this set of gadgets To only $22.39 now (Opens in a new tab), for just over $6 of the original MSRP. This is a standard low price!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Happy Home Paradise, Now $59.99 (was $84.98) at Amazon (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) You basically get Happy Home Paradise DLC for free with the purchase of Animal Crossing: New Horizons through the latest Prime Day sales from Amazon Nintendo Switch. You can grab both For only $59.99 (Opens in a new tab) completely now. Saving $24.99 overall, this is an excellent way to take a dip in your remote island if you’re running late. We only started seeing this kind of price a couple of days ago, so there’s never been a better time to stock up.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Now $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) You’d be forgiven for thinking this was a tired opponent – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury came out last year after all. However, we haven’t seen this outlet stray too far from its $49.99 sale price in all that time, and even that $10 discount took a while. This makes Today’s price is $39.99 (Opens in a new tab) It’s all the more enticing, with a rare $20 discount on the extended title. United kingdom: £49.99 £37.99 on Amazon (Opens in a new tab)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Now $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (Opens in a new tab) (Image credit: Future) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has just hit $39.99 at Amazon (Opens in a new tab)The latest Zelda port is down $20. We saw this title just $1.50 cheaper before Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales today, which makes this deal a must-do — especially if you’re after some retro action. United kingdom: £49.99 £37.95 on Amazon (Opens in a new tab)