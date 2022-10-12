AirPods Pro 2 are on sale on Amazon at the lowest price ever

you want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Head to the Prime Early Access Sale For full coverage of the best discounts that can be found during the event.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 have only been on shelves for a few weeks now, but they’re already getting a huge discount as part of a massive Amazon Prime early access sale.

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation It’s currently $223.24 on Amazon, which is their lowest price yet and about $26 off the full retail price of the earbuds (the buds were $234.99 at the start of Prime Day, and have fallen further since). It’s not the first discount we’ve seen on the latest AirPods, which have held steady at $239 on Amazon since their release. But if you’ve been eyeing the AirPods Pro 2 since they hit stores in late September, now is the best time for you to hit the trigger — especially when that extra money can go toward case or cord To keep your new shoots safer.

The best Apple earbuds AirPods Pro 2 offer great noise cancellation and sound quality, and they’re at their lowest price yet.

If you plan to jump on AirPods Pro 2 wagon, you’ll handle some Best wireless headphones that we tested before. Apple’s latest high-end earbuds offer better noise cancellation than the previous model as well as improved sound, helpful on-ear volume controls, and an upgraded case that’s hard to miss, thanks to the built-in lanyard loop and Find My capabilities. They’re not necessarily a must for current AirPods Pro owners (the design and features have mostly not changed), but they are the best Apple earbuds available for people who jump in on them.

The latest AirPods Pro are in great demand right now, so we won’t have to wait long if you plan to take advantage of this deal. And if the new pros are out of your budget, the essential second generation AirPods Big discount at only $89.99 (Under $159) Now.