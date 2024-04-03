April 3, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

An adviser to the administration resigned after revealing his far-right background – Liberation

An adviser to the administration resigned after revealing his far-right background – Liberation

Rusty Knowles April 3, 2024 1 min read
Alexis Bedemps, the pen of government spokesperson Prisca Thévenot, resigned on Tuesday April 2, shortly before the publication of an investigation by “Mediapart” that reported on his “attraction” to the comments of Alain Sorel in particular.

Extraction fake, Our political newsletter is reserved for our subscribers: Discover it for free.

Fight the far right by adopting its rhetoric and sometimes its agenda during the vote on immigration legislation in December? This is the strategy that the left often criticizes the presidential camp for. From an inquiry, who more or less infers that Mediapart On Tuesday, April 2, “text, prospect and opinion” prompted the resignation of adviser Alexis Bedemps and government spokeswoman Prisca Thévenot.

What do we find in this study? The CV of this executive pen has been charged with a backlash against the far-right, according to online media. Between 2015 and 2021, Alexis Bedemps is well known for her relay on social networks, sharing posts from personalities ranging from Marine Le Pen to Renaud Camus.

The 32-year-old communicator, hired by former government spokesman Olivier Véran in October, was also the editor of the pro-Russian channel Russia Today (RT) France. Mediapart Went often “Far Right and Far Left Circles”, While testifying “A Attraction” For Alain Sorel's comments. We call it evil and fight evil with evil.

See also  Live - War in Ukraine: The goal to "drive" Russia from its skies by 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Video – Taiwan: Impressive images of earthquake “strongest in 25 years”

April 3, 2024 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

In Senegal, the new President Fay appointed Ousmane Sonko as Prime Minister

April 3, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Live – War in Ukraine: Zelensky lowers age of mobilization from 27 to 25

April 2, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

A new film is in the works from Drew Goddard

April 3, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Angel Reese is taking her talents to the WNBA

April 3, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Microsoft reveals how much you'll have to pay to continue using Windows 10 securely

April 3, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

Zelensky lowers the conscription age by two years to support the Ukrainian army

April 3, 2024 Frank Tomlinson