An adviser to the administration resigned after revealing his far-right background – Liberation

Alexis Bedemps, the pen of government spokesperson Prisca Thévenot, resigned on Tuesday April 2, shortly before the publication of an investigation by “Mediapart” that reported on his “attraction” to the comments of Alain Sorel in particular.

Extraction fake, Our political newsletter is reserved for our subscribers: Discover it for free.

Fight the far right by adopting its rhetoric and sometimes its agenda during the vote on immigration legislation in December? This is the strategy that the left often criticizes the presidential camp for. From an inquiry, who more or less infers that Mediapart On Tuesday, April 2, “text, prospect and opinion” prompted the resignation of adviser Alexis Bedemps and government spokeswoman Prisca Thévenot.

What do we find in this study? The CV of this executive pen has been charged with a backlash against the far-right, according to online media. Between 2015 and 2021, Alexis Bedemps is well known for her relay on social networks, sharing posts from personalities ranging from Marine Le Pen to Renaud Camus.

The 32-year-old communicator, hired by former government spokesman Olivier Véran in October, was also the editor of the pro-Russian channel Russia Today (RT) France. Mediapart Went often “Far Right and Far Left Circles”, While testifying “A Attraction” For Alain Sorel's comments. We call it evil and fight evil with evil.