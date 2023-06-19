An Indonesian communications satellite launched by a SpaceX rocket – Spaceflight Now

Watch a replay of our live coverage of the countdown and launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with PSN’s SATRIA communications satellite from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Follow us Twitter.

On Father’s Day, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral into orbit a communications satellite built in Europe, the centerpiece of a nearly $550 million project to provide internet service to rural areas of Indonesia.

The 4.6-ton (10,100-pound) spacecraft, known as SATRIA, lifted off atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Platform 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:21 p.m. EDT (2221 UTC) Sunday. .

Falcon 9 ignited the nine Merlin kerosene-fueled engines in the final seconds of the countdown, then opened the clamps to allow the 229-foot (70 m) rocket to ascend, away from board 40. A few moments later, Falcon 9 blasted off on a course eastward of Cape Canaveral topped out in a sunny sky in the late afternoon.

The reusable first stage of the rocket returned to Earth to land on an unmanned ship 420 miles (680 kilometers) away in the Atlantic Ocean. The Falcon 9 upper stage fired its engine twice to put the SATRIA spacecraft into a “highly synchronized” elliptical transfer orbit tens of thousands of miles above Earth. The Falcon 9 reached a top speed of 21,725 ​​mph (34,963 kph) with the final pulse from the upper stage engine, according to a telemetry view on the live webcast of the mission from SpaceX.

The SATRIA spacecraft’s upper stage deployed about 37 minutes after liftoff. Ground teams were on standby to receive the first signals from the Satria spacecraft, which would turn on its solar panels to recharge its batteries, then use electric thrusters to maneuver into a circular geostationary orbit above the equator.

It will take several months for the ion engines to place the Satria satellite into its orbital position at 146 degrees east longitude, where its speed is proportional to the speed of Earth’s rotation, giving the spacecraft a fixed geographic coverage area over the Asia-Pacific region. The satellite will open three antenna reflectors and activate its communications payload, which consists of 116 Ka-band spot beams.

The SATRIA satellite will provide about 150 Gbps of connections all the time when it goes into service around November.

SATRIA, which stands for Satellite of the Republic of Indonesia, will be operated by Satelit Nusantara Tiga, a subsidiary of Indonesian satellite company PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara, or PSN.

During its 15-year service life, SATRIA will provide internet service to rural hospitals, schools and government buildings, focusing on areas where terrestrial fiber connections are not available. Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has nearly 6,000 inhabited islands, which exacerbates the challenge of building a national internet connectivity infrastructure.

“There are areas that are still empty,” said Dani Janwar Ismawan, director of infrastructure for Indonesia’s Communications and Information Access Agency. “This satellite technology is the telecommunications network of last resort. Why use satellite? Because it is impossible to use fiber optic technology or terrestrial microwave technology.”

Satria was built by Thales Alenia Space in Cannes, France, and then flown to Cape Canaveral last month by ship to begin final launch preparations. The satellite is based on the design of Thales’ Spacebus Neo spacecraft, the company’s newest bus that debuted in 2020.

The new satellite will not provide internet service directly to individual users. Instead, the project, backed by the Indonesian government, will support education, health centers, and thousands of public WiFi access points where citizens can connect to the Internet using computers and smartphones.

“For example, in the village office, we put WiFi there,” said Osman Kansung, Indonesia’s general director of public information and communication. “I think the benefits indirectly accrue to society because SATRIA 1 is part of the digital transformation that will also have an impact on people’s well-being in the end.”