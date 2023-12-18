Apple is testing discount bundles in the App Store so developers can lure users into more subscriptions

Apple says it has begun piloting a new feature in the App Store called “conditional pricing” that will help developers attract customers with cheaper subscriptions based on their other purchases. A conditional pricing model will allow developers to offer discounts to customers who already have subscriptions to other services, whether those developers’ own apps or participating partners. It starts with a select group of participants before rolling out to more developers “in the coming months.”

“Conditional pricing for App Store subscriptions — a new feature that helps you attract and retain subscribers — lets you give customers a discounted subscription price as long as they are actually subscribed to a different subscription,” Apple wrote in a post on its website. Apple developer website. “It can be used for subscriptions from one developer or different developers.” for every 9to5MacApple also explained that these bundled discounts will be highly visible to customers both on the App Store and “in off-platform marketing channels” so they can easily find and take advantage of the perks.

This comes at a time of continued scrutiny of Apple’s practices with its App Store and how it handles in-app purchases, which has come to a head in Apple’s battle with Epic Games, which owns Fortnite. Just this fall, Apple asked the Supreme Court to overturn its previous ruling requiring it to allow developers to circumvent its 30 percent transaction fee by supporting third-party payment systems. But it’s still looking for ways to get back into developers’ good graces. The company says it will release more information about the new program next month.

Correction, December 17, 2023, 3:30 PM ET: This story originally reported that conditional pricing allowed developers to offer cheaper plans than competitors. It actually only works between the parties involved. We apologize for the error.