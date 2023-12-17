A Baldur’s Gate 3 player explains bad habits carried over from D&D

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player who also plays Dungeons & Dragons has warned others that you can pick up some bad habits from the board game if you’re not careful.

Baldur’s Gate 3 borrows heavily from the rules of 5th Edition D&D, with much of the combat and gameplay working in a similar way to how the D&D games are implemented. You might think that this gives D&D players a huge advantage over players new to the Baldur’s Gate environment, and you’re probably right.

However, one player showed that you can actually tolerate some bad habits from D&D depending on how you play. For example, short stands and long stands are two of the most important mechanics in Baldur’s Gate, allowing you to quickly restore health and spell slots.

But what if you played D&D by avoiding rest periods as much as possible?

Dungeons & Dragons player warns against bad habits in Baldur’s Gate

In a post on Baldur’s Gate 3 on Redditone D&D veteran explained that they had developed an aversion to long rests and short rests because of the way their friends played D&D.

“For the first two hours, I didn’t use short rests or long rests because of how I thought of it from D&D with my friends. We never have a short rest because most of them consider it a waste of time,” they said.

“So I had this aversion to pressing the short rest button and running around everywhere with like 5 horsepower. Then my DM made me so much that a long rest equaled a night encounter and levels of exhaustion, as well as punishing us by saying we failed quests because we took too long long.

“But so far, both options are completely safe and necessary.”

Let’s hope they get the rest they deserve soon.

