December 17, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sabotage from the developer of Sea Of Stars replaces the NPC “The Completionist”.

Sabotage from the developer of Sea Of Stars replaces the NPC “The Completionist”.

Len Houle December 17, 2023 2 min read

Sabotage Studio director Thierry Boulanger announced via Discord that the company will remove content creator and internet personality Jirard ‘The Completionist’ khil from the indie RPG Sea of ​​Stars.

Sea of ​​Stars arrived on Switch earlier this year in August and included a trailer where Khalil appeared as an NPC known as “Jirard the Constructionist”, with whom the main protagonists of the story could interact. This decision follows Khalil is accused of “charity fraud” Last month.

Here is the official message Via RPG Fan:

Thierry Boulanger: A small patch will go live on Steam and be sent to consoles soon to replace the NPC created in Mirth.

We have come to this decision after carefully monitoring the events of the past few weeks, and while it is not our place to pass judgement, we make it our priority to maintain a positive and upbeat space that reflects the spirit of our intentions, whether creative. or something else.

As always, we appreciate your support and trust you to respect our decision while keeping the tone of the conversation in line with the core of what makes our games and community what it is. Thank you.

As mentioned, there’s a “small patch” on the way to replace the constructor in Mirth, and it will be brought to consoles “soon.”

See also  Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 Update: Doctor Strange and new tanks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Justin Wong releases his list of the best fighting games of all time

December 17, 2023 Len Houle
1 min read

The best action games of 2023 according to Metacritic

December 16, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC lets you become a Pokemon, and fans are ecstatic

December 16, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Sabotage from the developer of Sea Of Stars replaces the NPC “The Completionist”.

December 17, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Dozens of asylum seekers drown after ship sinks off Libya: International Organization for Migration | Immigration news

December 17, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Sadness and anger in Israel after three hostages die in Gaza

December 17, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Over Two Hundred People Sick After Dining at Raleigh Restaurant, Possible Norovirus Outbreak – WSOC TV

December 17, 2023 Cheryl Riley