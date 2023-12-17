December 17, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Justin Wong releases his list of the best fighting games of all time

Justin Wong releases his list of the best fighting games of all time

Len Houle December 17, 2023 2 min read

As of the end of 2023








In the entire fighting game community, there are very few people, if anyone, who can stand up to the success across so many games/franchises that Justin Wong It has for the past two decades.





The multi-titled champion has compiled and released his new tier list, which ranks what he believes are the best fighting games ever released as of the end of 2023.









Instead of starting with his expected picks from Capcom entries, Justin goes back to some Namco classics by putting Soul Calibur 2 and the original Tekken Tag Tournament at the top of the list that most of us probably won’t have a problem with.


Marvel vs. Capcom games obviously go up there as well for Wong, but his highest Street Fighter rating is of course Street Fighter 3 Third Strike and Ultra Street Fighter 4.


Vanilla Street Fighter 5 ends up in the trash tier while Champion Edition is a bit higher, and Street Fighter 6 is the last edition to rank it – so you’ll have to see his explanation of where he puts that.


Some of his other picks may spark a bit of debate among some fans such as Guilty Gear Strive, the original Street Fighter 2, the original Tekken, King of Fighters ’94, the Injustice games, Mortal Kombat 11, and the first Killer Instinct although others should probably like There are like Street Fighter 1 and SVC Chaos.

See also  Sonos is slashing the prices of its soundbar and soundbar ahead of Father's Day


We did something similar a few years ago, so you can go back and take a look at EventHubs’ staff fighting game tier list from the 2000s here as well.


There are a lot of titles to check out, so you can check out Justin Wong’s full tier list below as well as his video detailing many of his picks.





Image of Justin Wong's Best Fighting Games Tier List #1

Click on images for larger versions








Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The best action games of 2023 according to Metacritic

December 16, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC lets you become a Pokemon, and fans are ecstatic

December 16, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

A marketer is causing panic with his claims that he uses smart devices to eavesdrop on people

December 16, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunites

December 17, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

This tomato was lost on the International Space Station for about a year

December 17, 2023 Cheryl Riley
8 min read

Inside Eagles pushed for player-led scouting reports ahead of the matchup with the Seahawks

December 17, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Justin Wong releases his list of the best fighting games of all time

December 17, 2023 Len Houle