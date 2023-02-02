Ashton Kutcher has invested millions, you don’t need a Hollywood check

Ashton Kutcher is back of sorts, reprising his star-making role as Michael Kelso on That ’90s Show.

But the 44-year-old didn’t sign up for the Netflix show because he needed a paycheck. In fact, Kutcher said in a Recent profile at Esquire That he never needs to do a role for the money again.

That’s because over the past 13 years, Kutcher has quietly embarked on a successful run Technology investment career Through his A-Grade Investments fund, which he founded in 2010 with entertainment executive Jay Oseary and billionaire Ron Burkle.

Investments in companies like Uber, Airbnb, Spotify, and Warby Parker have paid off handsomely and have completely removed the stress of having to appear in movies and shows just for pay.

“Now I can worry about playing the roles I want to play,” said the Jobs star.

In fact, his success in the world of venture capital has allowed him to make decisions in his Hollywood career that will directly improve his quality of life.

He told the magazine that his upcoming romance, “Your Place or Mine,” was initially slated to be shot in Georgia due to tax breaks for productions in the state. However, this would have alienated him from his children during the school year.

“I have young children,” he said, “and I love my children very much.” “I love spending time with them.”

As a solution, Kutcher negotiated with Netflix to move the production to Los Angeles, near his home in Beverly Hills, with the extra budget costs cut directly from his paycheck.

This financial sacrifice allowed him to be with his family every night and to attend his children’s events at school, and he told Esquire it was worth the trade.

Now, Kutcher’s financial security allows him to be selective about the jobs he takes and which jobs he turns down.

He said, “I want to tell stories that say something.” “I want to tell stories that give people joy. And I want to make stories that make people think. And I want to play characters that are fun to play. And I’m willing to work towards doing that.”

