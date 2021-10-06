Asked the IMF boss by the IMF board of directors

The IMF executive committee announced Wednesday that it had met with the company’s managing director. Kristalina Georgieva, Is suspected of manipulating data in favor of China while in a senior position at the World Bank.

Read moreThe IMF leader was accused of being pro-Chinese

Wilmerhail’s investigation at the request of the World Bank’s ethics committee found irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 editions of the World Bank’s “doing business” report. This survey examines the regulatory framework of countries to find out which are the most favorable for starting a business. “The Board of Directors is committed to conducting a thorough, objective and accurate examination” Also need to meet the leader again “Coming soon” “for further discussion”IMF spokesman Jerry Rice said in a statement. When asked by AFP, he did not want to give further details about the content of Wednesday’s meeting.

Thorough examination

The board of directors of the International Monetary Fund met with representatives of law firm Wilmerhail on Monday. Jerry Rice referred to the board of directors as the same “Determined to carry out a thorough, objective and accurate examination.” Following the release of the Wilmerhail report, the World Bank announced its immediate cessation of the trade report, which was widely criticized.