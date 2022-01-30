At a meeting in Texas, Trump plans to apologize to Capitol attackers

Referring to the 725 people arrested and charged for their involvement in the January 6, 2021 attacks, the former US president lamented, “They are being treated very unjustly.”

Former US President Donald Trump has opened the door to an apology Some Capitol attackersIf he wins the 2024 presidential election on January 6, 2021.

Read moreCapitol attack: Biden accused Trump of not mentioning his name

⁇If I appear and win, we will treat them fairly on January 6th.“He launched the Republican Millionaire at a meeting in Conroe, Texas on Saturday in the presence of his supporters.”If it needs mercy, we will give them grace because they are treated so unjustlyToday, he added.

Unprecedented attack

Since January 6, 2021, more than 725 people – including members of the Brute Boys, Oath Keepers or Three Percentages – have been arrested and charged with involvement in this unprecedented attack that killed five people. In front of millions of dumb spectators around the world, Donald Trump’s supporters tried to enter the seat of Congress, and some occupied it, and elected officials confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

On January 13, Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oth Keepers group56, significantly charged “TreasonWith the other ten members of the organization. At the same time, a parliamentary commission is continuing its work to shed light on the events and determine the possible responsibility for the attack on Donald Trump and his entourage. He chanted to several relatives of the former president, and his daughter Ivanka was invited to testify.

Elected officials are running out of time because Republicans want to regain control of the House and publish their results at all costs before the midterm elections, which could bury their work.

See also – US: Donald Trump promises to “seize White House by 2024”