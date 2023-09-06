At Africa’s first climate summit, a clear call to the world: Invest in us

Heads of state from across Africa wrapped up the inaugural climate summit on Wednesday in Nairobi, Kenya, by issuing a declaration calling for an urgent restructuring of the way the continent’s wealthiest countries engage.

The declaration emphasized many times that Africa, rather than being a miserable victim, was poised to lead in clean energy and environmental stewardship. But to achieve this, the statement said, the world’s industrialized countries, which are largely responsible for the pollution that causes climate change, must first open up access to their wealth through investments, rather than canceling their aid contributions when disaster strikes.

This lack of financing is one of the biggest issues dividing rich and poor countries as the world struggles to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. This will be one of the main points of contention at the United Nations Global Climate Summit, which begins on November 30 in Dubai. The historic gathering in Nairobi was, in part, an effort by poor countries to amplify their argument.

At the event, investors announced up to about $23 billion that will be earmarked for projects including solar mini-grids, carbon markets and reforestation. But it was not clear how much of this money represented commitments, rather than intentions.