December 17, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Australia. 5 children killed in Bouncy Fort crash

Rusty Knowles December 17, 2021 2 min read

In Australia on Thursday, five children were killed and several others were seriously injured when the hopping fort they were playing at was blown away by the wind.

The accident happened during a season-long exhibition at an elementary school in Devonport, on the island of Tasmania (south).

The children fell about ten meters. Four of them, aged 10 to 12, were killed instantly and a fifth died at the hospital, according to Tasmanian police who began an investigation into the crash.

Pictures aired by the media showed police officers falling and describing “very difficult and painful scenes.”

This content was blocked because you do not accept trackers.

Click “I agree”, The conspirators will be deposited and you can see the contents .

Click “I accept all tracers”, Authorize you to deposit tracers to store your data on our sites and applications for personalization and advertising purposes.

You have the option to withdraw your consent at any time.
Manage my selections


Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed regret over the “shocking” accident. “Young kids are having fun outside with their families and it turns out to be this terrible tragedy, and at this time of year it breaks your heart,” he said.

The weather forecast forecasts “light winds” and sunny weather early this summer in the region off the northern coast of Tasmania.

See also  Points Licensing Removal: "Eric Zemorin's Friends" Petition Why Your Data Is Troubled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

5 children killed in Bouncy Fort crash

December 16, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Kovit – “Omigron will cause more hospital and deaths than delta”: “More control measures must be taken

December 16, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

US Ambassador to Australia named after Carolyn Kennedy, daughter of assassinated President Joe Biden

December 16, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Australia. 5 children killed in Bouncy Fort crash

December 17, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

5 children killed in Bouncy Fort crash

December 16, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Kovit – “Omigron will cause more hospital and deaths than delta”: “More control measures must be taken

December 16, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

US Ambassador to Australia named after Carolyn Kennedy, daughter of assassinated President Joe Biden

December 16, 2021 Rusty Knowles