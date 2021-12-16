December 17, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

5 children killed in Bouncy Fort crash

Rusty Knowles December 16, 2021 1 min read

Five children were killed and several others were injured Thursday In Australia, The hopping fort they were playing at was blown away by the speed of the wind, police said. The accident happened during the final exhibition of an elementary school in Devonport, on the island of Tasmania in South Australia.

Ten meters fall

The children fell about ten meters. Four of them, aged 10 to 12, were killed instantly and a fifth died at the hospital, according to Tasmanian police who began an investigation into the crash.

Pictures aired by the media showed police officers falling and describing “very difficult and painful scenes.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed regret over the “shocking” accident. “Young kids are having fun outside with their families and it turns out to be this terrible tragedy, and at this time of year it breaks your heart,” he said.

The weather forecast forecasts “light winds” and sunny weather early this summer in the region off the northern coast of Tasmania.

See also  The government is postponing the implementation of the vaccination duty for caregivers until December 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Kovit – “Omigron will cause more hospital and deaths than delta”: “More control measures must be taken

December 16, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

US Ambassador to Australia named after Carolyn Kennedy, daughter of assassinated President Joe Biden

December 16, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Gos Saeed Abdelmajit Debon welcomes Tunis-Carthage Airport

December 15, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

1 min read

5 children killed in Bouncy Fort crash

December 16, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Kovit – “Omigron will cause more hospital and deaths than delta”: “More control measures must be taken

December 16, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

US Ambassador to Australia named after Carolyn Kennedy, daughter of assassinated President Joe Biden

December 16, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Gos Saeed Abdelmajit Debon welcomes Tunis-Carthage Airport

December 15, 2021 Rusty Knowles