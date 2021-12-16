5 children killed in Bouncy Fort crash

Five children were killed and several others were injured Thursday In Australia , The hopping fort they were playing at was blown away by the speed of the wind, police said. The accident happened during the final exhibition of an elementary school in Devonport, on the island of Tasmania in South Australia.

The children fell about ten meters. Four of them, aged 10 to 12, were killed instantly and a fifth died at the hospital, according to Tasmanian police who began an investigation into the crash.

Pictures aired by the media showed police officers falling and describing “very difficult and painful scenes.”