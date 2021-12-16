Kovit – “Omigron will cause more hospital and deaths than delta”: “More control measures must be taken

The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released recommendations regarding the arrival of the Omicron variant.

Omicron already exists, underlining the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) in a release on Wednesday, December 15, and urging action to be “very urgent.”

For the European framework, “vaccination is not enough”. “Omigran will be a dominant variant in the first two months of the year” and, according to the organization, “although as severe as the delta variant, Omigran will cause more hospitalizations and deaths due to its” increased spread “. “Rapid growth in action will outweigh the benefits of reduced severity.”

The ECDC pointed out that “the overall level of public health risk is overestimated.”

“Rapid reinstatement and control measures need to be strengthened to reduce the spread of the current delta, slow down the spread of Omigron and control the load of the Govit-19.”

The vaccine is an important component

The European organization also points out that “the vaccine is an important component in reducing the impact of Omicron,” while addressing the continuous cycle of delta variation. Booster doses increase protection against the severe effects of delta and potentially Omicron.

But “vaccination alone is not enough,” said Dr. Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC. “We do not have time to fill the existing vaccine gaps. There is an urgent need to take strong action to reduce the spread, ease the heavy burden on health systems and protect the most vulnerable in the coming months.” .

The doctor added, “Appropriate use of masks, work from home, avoid congestion in public places, reduce congestion on public transportation, stay at home when sick, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, ensure adequate ventilation and take action.