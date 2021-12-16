US Ambassador to Australia named after Carolyn Kennedy, daughter of assassinated President Joe Biden

Former US Ambassador to Japan John F. Kennedy Was Kennedy’s last child.

Caroline Kennedy, the last child of assassinated President John F. Kennedy, has been chosen by US President Joe Biden as US Ambassador to Australia, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. This former US ambassador to Japan under President Obama has not yet confirmed his appointment by the Senate.

The announcement comes almost a year after Joe Biden took office, as long-awaited Republican senators delay most confirmations for key diplomatic positions. In Canberra, his task will be to strengthen the common front between the US and Australia amid tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The announcement in September of Australia’s acquisition of US nuclear-powered submarines provoked Beijing’s anger.Very irresponsibleKurt Campbell, Joe Biden’s special envoy to the Indo – Pacific region, blamed China in early December.Kneeling Australia“In his opinion, with a barrage of obstacles”Economic war.

Return to the front of the stage

Caroline Kennedy, 64, is the only child of “JFK” and Jackie Kennedy. In 1999, his brother John Kennedy Jr. was killed in a small plane crash at sea he was flying. A tragic death to the extent of talking about Kennedy’s curse – like many members of the clan. The ambassador appears in a more famous photo, where he hid under the legendary Result desk in the White House when he was a child, when his father was president.

For decades, he opposed calls within the Democrats to see him enter politics, preferred a life focused on writing – especially civil rights – and working at the prestigious Metropolitan Museum in New York. Caroline Kennedy later described him as an inspiring figure who, during the 2008 presidential campaign, was a staunch supporter of candidate Barack Obama and reminded him of his father.

He made frequent visits to northeastern Japan, devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, and worked there between 2013 and 2017. After her tenure in Tokyo, Carolyn Kennedy joined the executive council of Boeing, an aeronautics company.

