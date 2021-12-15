Gos Saeed Abdelmajit Debon welcomes Tunis-Carthage Airport
Algerian President Abdel Majid Debon arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Tunisian president.
The President of Algeria, accompanied by a high-level delegation, was welcomed by the President of Tunisia.
The visit will be a renewed opportunity to further strengthen the fraternal ties of brotherhood and cooperation and partnership between Tunisia and Algeria.
It also aims to establish a tradition of consultation and coordination between the leaders of the two countries on current regional and international issues.
NJ
Algerian President Abdel Majid Debon arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Tunisian president.
The President of Algeria, accompanied by a high-level delegation, was welcomed by the President of Tunisia.
The visit will be a renewed opportunity to further strengthen the fraternal ties of brotherhood and cooperation and partnership between Tunisia and Algeria.
It also aims to establish a tradition of consultation and coordination between the leaders of the two countries on current regional and international issues.
NJ
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
In Hong Kong, a court has ordered the dissolution of the parent company of the pro-democracy “Apple Daily” newspaper.
Boris Johnson gets a big room from his party
Attack on Capitol Hill: Trump Recommended to Prosecute Allies – 12/14/2021 at 3:50 p.m.