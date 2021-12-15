December 15, 2021

Gos Saeed Abdelmajit Debon welcomes Tunis-Carthage Airport

December 15, 2021

Gos Saeed Abdelmajit Debon welcomes Tunis-Carthage Airport

Algerian President Abdel Majid Debon arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Tunisian president.

The President of Algeria, accompanied by a high-level delegation, was welcomed by the President of Tunisia.

The visit will be a renewed opportunity to further strengthen the fraternal ties of brotherhood and cooperation and partnership between Tunisia and Algeria.

It also aims to establish a tradition of consultation and coordination between the leaders of the two countries on current regional and international issues.

