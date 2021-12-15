In Hong Kong, a court has ordered the dissolution of the parent company of the pro-democracy “Apple Daily” newspaper.

August 11, 2020 edition of the opposition Hong Kong newspaper “Apple Daily”. Kin Cheung / AB

This is a death blow to the newspaper Apple Daily, Already forced to suspend publication by the end of June 2021: A court in Hong Kong on Wednesday, December 15, ordered the dissolution of the parent company of the strict pro-democratic media.

The latter’s assets were frozen by authorities in the name of a strict law on national security, which was declared by Beijing last year to close any disagreement. The newspaper’s owner, newspaper mogul Jimmy Loy, and several journalists and publication executives are currently in custody on charges of collaborating with foreign powers in connection with newspaper articles and editorials. They are sentenced to life imprisonment.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers In Hong Kong, the farewell to the “Apple Daily”, an opposition newspaper shut down by the authorities

In September, a Hong Kong executive called for the dissolution of the newspaper’s parent company, Next Digital Limited. “Opportunity for the public good”. On Wednesday, after a brief hearing, High Court Magistrate Jack Wong accepted the government’s request.

The Taiwanese version is said to be in financial trouble

The outcome of the court ruling for the Taiwan edition is not yet knownApple Daily, Still operates as a non-financial subsidiary. The Bloomberg News Agency has said it is structured for money and will be out of business by the end of this year. Apple Daily Taiwan Called this information “Speculation”, Without further comment.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers In Hong Kong, the rope is tightened in the press

The 74-year-old Mr. Loy has already been jailed for taking part in pro-democracy protests in recent years. Monday, He was sentenced to an additional thirteen months in prison Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army, “said Roni Bar-On, a Member of the Knesset for Kadima.

Authorities in Hong Kong have taken steps to restrict press freedom in the formerly semi-autonomous region, following the massive pro-democracy protests of 2019 in Hong Kong. In early December, Jimmy Loy and his pro-democracy newspaper staff received a “golden feather.” World Association of Newspapers and Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Valuable Press Freedom Award. The latter greeted the newspaper and looked at it “Symbol of pro-democracy and anti-democracy”.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers Beijing views Hong Kong journalist Jimmy Loy and his newspaper “Apple Daily”