Back then, baby galaxies. Next, a supermassive galaxy cluster?

Like basketball explorers spotting a lithe, tall teenager, astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope recently reported that they identified a small and captivating group of young galaxies near the dawn of time. Scientists say these galaxies could grow into one of the largest clusters of mass in the universe, a massive collection of thousands of galaxies and trillions of stars.

The seven galaxies they identified date back to a moment 13 billion years ago, just 650 million years after the Big Bang.

“This may indeed be the most massive system in the entire universe at that time,” said Takahiro Morishita, an astronomer at Caltech’s Center for Infrared Processing and Analysis. He described the primary cluster as the outermost, and thus the closest, entity ever observed. Dr. Morishita was the lead author of a report published on this discovery Monday in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The scientists’ report is the outgrowth of a larger effort known as the Grism Lens-Amplified Survey from Space, which was organized by Tommaso Treu, an astronomer at the University of California, Los Angeles, to harvest early science results from the Webb telescope.