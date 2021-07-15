Bad weather killed four people and left many missing in West Germany

You can find all of our live #METEO here

: Reports say a dozen roads have been cut in Taps and Hot-Sun France Blue Besson, Due to flooding or falling trees on the road.

“Less than 24 hours test” Announcement of the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Francisco Clement Peon, on his return from Spain and Portugal. Calibration “Should come into effect this weekend”.

Weather Four people were killed And “Many are missing” In the west of Germany, Koblens reports the police.

The United Nations warns of danger “Complete disaster” AndDangerous delay in immunization of children Because Kovit-19 infection was not caught.

France celebrated its National Day yesterday, the last day of Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term. Again in the pictures Regarding the highlights of the parade And in the video Fireworks from the Eiffel Tower.

: The weather in eastern France remains unstable. Is under Meto-France Rain-flood awareness Four more fields due to a new episode (Dubs, Jura, Hot-Marne and Hot-Sun) “Heavy rain”, “Extraordinary for the season, about large areas”.

: Six houses collapse in the Eiffel region of Germany after a severe storm S.W.R. (General Audiovisual Service). The town of Schultz is particularly affected and many are missing.