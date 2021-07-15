Floods in Belgium: “Let those who can leave Liege leave it”, warns the mayor

As the water level continues to rise, the situation in the province of Liege is becoming chaotic. As the number has risen to eleven this Thursday evening, According to the evening newspaper, Mayor Christine Defrain reiterated her call to “leave the city.” The entire province of Liege has gone into a red phase, which is what the flood warning says, indicating the general operational direction of the Walloon waterways on its website. Firefighters are more cautious, while interfering with multiplication.

The bodies of two people were found in the flood-hit province of Saud Fontaine.

According to the province’s estimates, “the water level should rise one and a half meters”. “People working on the lease or traveling may leave the city, which will undoubtedly be closed. Police vehicles emit this call through loudspeakers in the surrounding areas.

Flood peaks and stabilization are not expected until Friday morning

If vehicles are still allowed to leave the city, on the other hand, no one other than emergency services can enter it. “Silver peak and stabilization is not expected before Friday morning tomorrow”, provides the general operational management of hydraulic channels.

Residents of the league, who still have the opportunity to evacuate, are asked to do so if they are in the flood zone near Muse and Evert. pic.twitter.com/9bUyE9ILw1 – City of Liege (illVilledeLiege) July 15, 2021

At least four people are dead. A dozen houses collapsed in the town of Pebinster.

Gerald Durman sends 40 firefighters to help the people of Liege

Interior Minister Annalies Verlendon has implemented the EU’s civil defense mechanism to deal with damage caused by bad weather in the east of the country. Following the announcement, French Interior Minister Gerald Durmann announced that Liege would send 40 submarine-rescuers and a helicopter and aquatic research team from a unit of the French army. READ Delta variability is on the rise, concerns for the global economy

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian posted a message of solidarity with his “Belgian and German” friends on his Twitter account this evening.

# Flutes I have complete solidarity with our Belgian and German friends who have been badly affected by bad weather. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. You can count on the support of France in this test. -Jean-Yves Le Drian (@JY_LeDrian) July 15, 2021