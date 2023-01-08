January 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Bengals vs. Ravens Score: Live Updates, Match Stats, Highlights, and Analysis for the AFC North 18 Week 18 Matchup

Joy Love January 8, 2023 2 min read

At halftime of their Week 18 game, the Cincinnati Bengals held a comfortable 24-7 advantage over the rival Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens sat out several starters for this contest, while the Bengals played their healthy players in an effort to secure home advantage for a potential game between those two teams and also keep the pressure on the Buffalo Bills in the race for No. 2 seeds in the AFC. Results on the field largely mirrored that split, with Cincinnati moving the ball into scoring position with relative ease early on, and the Ravens struggling to get anything offensively until compiling a 10-play, 76-yard touchdown drive late in the half.

The Bengals defense broke through undrafted rookie Anthony Brown twice in the first half, with each of those interceptions leading to Cincinnati’s touchdowns. Joe Mixon scored on a 1-yard run after Tyler Boyd narrowed the Bengals to the goal line, while Ja’Marr Chase made a jumper for a 26-yard score later in the first half. Kenyan Drake made an end zone trip for the Ravens, scoring just 4 yards inside the 2-minute warning. Baltimore got a hold on the two-minute drill and had a chance to cut in, but a great punt stopped the Ravens inside their own 5-yard line, as the Browns were sacked in the end zone by Trey Hendrickson, resulting in an attempt to recover from a fumble by Joseph Osai.

So, will the Bengals wrap this up, or will the Crows make a surprising comeback in the second half? We’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked up on our live blog for the rest of the afternoon as we update you on stats, results, and features.

See also  Padres Trade James Norwood for Phyllis

How do you watch

Date: Sunday 8 January | time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
television: CBS | Stream: Paramount + (Try for free)
Continued: CBS Sports app
Prospect: Bengals -9, O/U 39.5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Eagles vs. giants predictions for week 18 of the NFL season

January 8, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Up-and-coming MMA fighter Victoria Lee dies at the age of 18

January 8, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Phyllis “Working on a Trade” by Gregory Soto

January 7, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

The Avatar sequel grossed $1.7 billion, the seventh highest grossing film of all time

January 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Bengals vs. Ravens Score: Live Updates, Match Stats, Highlights, and Analysis for the AFC North 18 Week 18 Matchup

January 8, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Here’s our first look at Juliette Lollipop Chainsaw

January 8, 2023 Len Houle
5 min read

Harry and Meghan’s 25-page refutation of bullying allegations: Prince slams ‘lies’ of royal staff

January 8, 2023 Frank Tomlinson