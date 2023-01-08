Bengals vs. Ravens Score: Live Updates, Match Stats, Highlights, and Analysis for the AFC North 18 Week 18 Matchup

At halftime of their Week 18 game, the Cincinnati Bengals held a comfortable 24-7 advantage over the rival Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens sat out several starters for this contest, while the Bengals played their healthy players in an effort to secure home advantage for a potential game between those two teams and also keep the pressure on the Buffalo Bills in the race for No. 2 seeds in the AFC. Results on the field largely mirrored that split, with Cincinnati moving the ball into scoring position with relative ease early on, and the Ravens struggling to get anything offensively until compiling a 10-play, 76-yard touchdown drive late in the half.

The Bengals defense broke through undrafted rookie Anthony Brown twice in the first half, with each of those interceptions leading to Cincinnati’s touchdowns. Joe Mixon scored on a 1-yard run after Tyler Boyd narrowed the Bengals to the goal line, while Ja’Marr Chase made a jumper for a 26-yard score later in the first half. Kenyan Drake made an end zone trip for the Ravens, scoring just 4 yards inside the 2-minute warning. Baltimore got a hold on the two-minute drill and had a chance to cut in, but a great punt stopped the Ravens inside their own 5-yard line, as the Browns were sacked in the end zone by Trey Hendrickson, resulting in an attempt to recover from a fumble by Joseph Osai.

So, will the Bengals wrap this up, or will the Crows make a surprising comeback in the second half? We’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked up on our live blog for the rest of the afternoon as we update you on stats, results, and features.

How do you watch

Date: Sunday 8 January | time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)

television: CBS | Stream: Paramount + (Try for free)

Continued: CBS Sports app

Prospect: Bengals -9, O/U 39.5